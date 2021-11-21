Search

21/11/2021

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, November 21, 2021

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, November 21, 2021

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Daragh Lee - Mountellick

The death took place on Saturday, November 20 of Daragh Lee of 8 Grange Hall, Mountmellick. 

Passed away tragically.

Funeral Arrangements later. 

Patrick Scully - Timahoe

The death took place on Thursday, November 18 of Patrick (Paddy, Pat) Scully of 18A Courtown Park, Kilcock, Kildare and Timahoe. 

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife Nuala and his son Paul at Beaumont Hospital. Predeceased by his mother Kathleen, father Paddy, brother Jimmy and sister Geraldine. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and son Nuala and Paul, sisters Phil, Anne, Pauline and Theresa. Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm to 8pm Saturday and Sunday. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a funeral Mass will take place in St Coca’s Church Kilcock, on Monday at 12 noon with burial in St.Joseph's cemetery. Pat's funeral Mass will be available to view on www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie 

Pat's funeral cortège will leave his home at approximtately 11.30am on Monday morning. Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media