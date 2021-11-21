Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, November 21, 2021

Daragh Lee - Mountellick
The death took place on Saturday, November 20 of Daragh Lee of 8 Grange Hall, Mountmellick.
Passed away tragically.
Funeral Arrangements later.
Patrick Scully - Timahoe
The death took place on Thursday, November 18 of Patrick (Paddy, Pat) Scully of 18A Courtown Park, Kilcock, Kildare and Timahoe.
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife Nuala and his son Paul at Beaumont Hospital. Predeceased by his mother Kathleen, father Paddy, brother Jimmy and sister Geraldine. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and son Nuala and Paul, sisters Phil, Anne, Pauline and Theresa. Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Reposing at his home from 2pm to 8pm Saturday and Sunday. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a funeral Mass will take place in St Coca’s Church Kilcock, on Monday at 12 noon with burial in St.Joseph's cemetery. Pat's funeral Mass will be available to view on www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie
Pat's funeral cortège will leave his home at approximtately 11.30am on Monday morning. Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.
