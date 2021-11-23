Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Elizabeth Bartley - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, November 22 of Elizabeth (Lil) Bartley (née Conroy) of St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.

Surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Ollie and sister Mai Kelly. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Monalisa Crabb, sons John, Oliver, Shay, and Darren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law cherished grandmother to her six adored grandchildren and great-grandchild Éha, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, on Tuesday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon Wednesday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Portlaoise Parish webcam: http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/

Government Covid-19 rules still apply. Please observe social distancing and wear a face mask in the funeral home and church.

Sean Brophy - Vicarstown

The death took place on Friday, November 19 of Sean (John) Brophy of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Vicarstown.

After a short illness bravely borne and in the care of the staff in the CCU Ward at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of Rita, much loved father of Ian and the late Erik. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, grandchildren Tyler, Killian, Kyra, and Freya, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm for close family and friends (with strict guidelines in place). Removal on Friday to St. Fergal’s Church, Ballywaltrim, Bray arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill.



Noelle Kelly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, November 20 of Noelle Kelly (née Barry) of Emmet, Mountmellick, and formerly of Maynooth.

Suddenly, at her residence. Missed by her partner William Bracken, sons Steven, Dj, David and daughters Anne Marie and Niamh.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Daragh Lee - Mountellick

The death took place on Saturday, November 20 of Daragh Lee of 8 Grange Hall, Mountmellick.

Unexpectedly, at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Employee of Fastway couriers and member of The Red Devils Laois. Predeceased by his nanny Patty, grandad Gerry, and uncle Tony. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Mark and Tracy, sisters, Shauna and Lauren, grandparents Carmel and Pat, nephew, Callum, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Tuesday from 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.50am to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Removal to Mount Jerome Crematorium.

House strictly private, please. If attending, please follow all Covid19 protocols and observe social distancing. Family flowers only please donations if desired to https://jigsaw.ie/.