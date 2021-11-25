Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, November 25, 2021

Martina Bergin - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, November 23 of Martina Bergin of Boley, Abbeyleix, and Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget.

Peacefully, in the presence of her family, in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her mother Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her daughters Tracy and Lisa, her father Liam, her sisters Laura and Edel, brothers Seamus, Joseph and Liam, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Wednesday with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe, for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Thursday. Interment afterwards in Shanahoe Cemetery.

Due to Covid restrictions, social distancing rules apply at all times. People attending the reposal are requested to observe the protocols.

Liam Shanahan - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, November 22 of Liam Shanahan of Oberstown, Tara, Meath and formerly of Portarlington and the E.S.B.

Peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife and children. Loving and much loved husband of Margaret and dear father of Michelle, Diarmuid, Niall, Lorna and Deirdre. Sadly missed by his family, his adored grandchildren, Keeva, Olivia, Conall, Odhrán, Sophie and William Óg, daughter-in-law Marie, son-in-law Nicholas, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many dear neighbours and friends.

Liam will be reposing at Ryan`s Funeral Home, Ashbourne (A84CX52) from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday evening. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Thursday in St Colmcille`s Church, Skryne. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Strict Covid Restrictions will be adhered to at all times.

Liam`s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday on

www.youtube.com/user/Finnegandvd

Elizabeth Bartley - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, November 22 of Elizabeth (Lil) Bartley (née Conroy) of St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.

Surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Ollie and sister Mai Kelly. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Monalisa Crabb, sons John, Oliver, Shay, and Darren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law cherished grandmother to her six adored grandchildren and great-grandchild Éha, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, on Tuesday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon Wednesday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Portlaoise Parish webcam: http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/

Government Covid-19 rules still apply. Please observe social distancing and wear a face mask in the funeral home and church.

Sean Brophy - Vicarstown

The death took place on Friday, November 19 of Sean (John) Brophy of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Vicarstown.

After a short illness bravely borne and in the care of the staff in the CCU Ward at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of Rita, much loved father of Ian and the late Erik. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, grandchildren Tyler, Killian, Kyra, and Freya, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm for close family and friends (with strict guidelines in place). Removal on Friday to St. Fergal’s Church, Ballywaltrim, Bray arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill.

Noelle Kelly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, November 20 of Noelle Kelly (née Barry) of Emmet, Mountmellick, and formerly of Maynooth.

Suddenly, at her residence. Missed by her partner William Bracken, sons Steven, Dj, David and daughters Anne Marie and Niamh.

Funeral Arrangements later.