Death Notices for Laois - Monday, November 29, 2021

Phil McCann - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, November 28 of Phil McCann (née Holohan) of Balladine, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully in the presence of her family and the staff of CCU and the Moat Ward, Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Christy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Martina, sons Vincent, Jason and Keith, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Ray Warren - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, November 28 of Ray Warren of Mountmellick and formerly of Neilstown.

Peacefully at home at 1 Silverglen, Mountmellick, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Reposing in his home. Sadly missed by his wife Marie, daughters, Rachel and Elaine, grandchildren Gemma, Stephen and, Craig, relatives, and his many friends in Mountmellick and Neilstown.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Paddy Carter - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, November 27 of Paddy Carter of St. Fintan's Terrace, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons Michael, Dominic and Dennis, daughters Philomena and Breda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother Tony, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday evening for family and close friends from 7pm with family Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath. Paddy's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the www.mountrathparish.ie

Annie Delaney - Camross

The death took place on Friday, November 26 of Annie Delaney (née Murphy) of Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown, Carlow and Camross.



Peacefully) in St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Corrie, she will be sadly missed by her son Martin, daughter Judith (McCormack), daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law John, grandchildren Cian, Gráinne, Brian, Lauren and Emily, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass for Annie will be celebrated on Monday at 11am in St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. The family are particularly conscious of the current situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and ask that anyone attending observes all government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, handshaking and social distancing both in the Church and at the Cemetery. Annie's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link www.bagenalstownparish.ie

Edward Joseph Bergin - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, September 17 of Edward Joseph (Eddie) Bergin of Coventry, England and late of Tunduff, Abbeyleix.

Predeceased by his daughter Kelly. Deeply regretted by his son Edward, daughter Nichola, and Lee and TJ who he raised with his partner Ann, Jackie, grandchildren Bailey, Millie, Emily, Aedan and Jacob, brothers Donie, Joe and John, sisters Molly, Sarah and Claire, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam



