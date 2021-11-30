Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Martin Fitzpatrick - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, November 29 of Martin Fitzpatrick of Rushin, Mountrath.

Peacefully in Portlaoise Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of the late Annie, much loved father to Paul, Aidan, Maurice, Brian, Julie, Declan, Noel and Deirdre. Sadly missed by his loving grand children Adam, Matthew, Andre, Ruairi, Donnacha, Mark, Ruth, Lisa, Annie, Emma, Jack, Dan, Sadie, Abby, Ruby, Finn, Sarah and Molly Rose, his sister Bernie (Downey) brother Paddy, daughters in law, son in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Patrick O'Connor - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, November 29 of Patrick (Patsy) O'Connor of Kiln Lane, Mountrath.



Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family and close friends. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Margaret, his partner Phillis. Deeply regretted by his daughters Nicola and Patricia, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Mary Brennan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, November 28 of Mary Brennan (née Scully) of Harbour Street, Mountmellick.



In the loving care of the Staff of St. Vincent’s Hospital, Mountmellick. Predeceased by her husband Nicholas and daughter Kathleen. Sadly missed by her son Joe, daughters Angela and Mary Jo, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Siobhán, Michelle, Eamonn and Nick, her great-grandson Taiga and expected great-grandson, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Moloney’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5pm. Recital of the Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Mountmellick.

If attending, please follow all Covid19 protocols and observe social distancing. The funeral Mass can be lived streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie

Phil McCann - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, November 28 of Phil McCann (née Holohan) of Balladine, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully in the presence of her family and the staff of CCU and the Moat Ward, Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Christy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Martina, sons Vincent, Jason and Keith, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, from 6pm to 7.30pm, with prayers at 6.30pm on Monday. Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 11.40am to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Ray Warren - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, November 28 of Ray Warren of Mountmellick and formerly of Neilstown.

Peacefully at home at 1 Silverglen, Mountmellick, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Reposing in his home. Sadly missed by his wife Marie, daughters, Rachel and Elaine, grandchildren Gemma, Stephen and, Craig, relatives, and his many friends in Mountmellick and Neilstown.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Edward Joseph Bergin - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, September 17 of Edward Joseph (Eddie) Bergin of Coventry, England and late of Tunduff, Abbeyleix.

Predeceased by his daughter Kelly. Deeply regretted by his son Edward, daughter Nichola, and Lee and TJ who he raised with his partner Ann, Jackie, grandchildren Bailey, Millie, Emily, Aedan and Jacob, brothers Donie, Joe and John, sisters Molly, Sarah and Claire, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam