Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, December 5, 2021

Noelle Geoghegan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, December 3 of Noelle Geoghegan (née Kirwan) of Lord Edward Street, Mountmellick.



Pre-deceased by her loving husband, Martin, and also her infant son, Martin. Noelle will be sadly missed by her loving sons, John and Patrick, daughter-in-law Yvonne, grandchildren, Anita and Shaun, great grandchildren, brother Sean, sisters Ann and Betty, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Monday from 6pm-9pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Joseph's Church. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Noelle's Funeral Mass can be lived streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Margaret Kelly - Mountrath

The death took place on Frday, December 3 of Margaret Kelly of Mountrath and Dublin.



Peacefully, at the Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Thomas, beloved mother of Carole, Tony and Gerard, loving mother-in-law and grandmother. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren ,extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home Mountrath this Sunday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 8pm, (to keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing, wear a face covering and refrain from handshaking and hugging). Removal on Monday morning to St. Fintan’s Church, Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Mountrath.

Margaret’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the www.mountrathparish.ie

PJ Walsh - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, December 2 of PJ Walsh of Borris Road, Portlaoise.

Predeceased by his parents and many brothers and sisters. Beloved brother of Olive, Mary and Patricia. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Shirley Bennett - Knockaroo

The death took place on Thursday, December 2 of Shirley Bennett (née Talbot) of Knockaroo, Borris-in-Ossory.



Peacefully, at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by her husband Neil, daughter Karyn and her fiancé Eamon, her mother Pam and her brother Robin and his wife Ann and their family Sarah and Ruth, brother-in-law Roger and his wife Siobhan and their son Matthew, relatives and friends.

Funeral service in St. Andrew's Church, Rathdowney, on Sunday at 2.30pm followed by interment in Aghaboe Churchyard. Please adhere to the COVID-19 directive regarding public gathering etiquette.

Brigid Dunne - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, December 2 of Brigid Dunne (née Lalor) of Woodbrook, Mountrath, and late of Boley, Abbeyleix.

Surrounded by her family. Adored and much loved mother of Alice (Conroy) and Pádraig. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Paddy), sisters Kathleen Wall (Boley, Abbeyleix), Teresa Cleere (Clough, Ballacolla), and brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by her daughter, son, sisters Anne Kirwan (Boley, Abbeyleix), Mary Bergin (Rathmakelly, Ballacolla), Alice (Boley, Abbeyleix), brothers Tom (Portlaoise Rd., Mountrath), and Donal (Boley, Abbeyleix), son-in-law Patrick (Patsy), sister-in-law Peg, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home, Mountrath on Saturday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 8pm (to keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing, wear a face covering and refrain from handshaking and hugging). Removal on Sunday afternoon to St. Fintan’s Church, Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by Burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery Mountrath. Brigid’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the www.mountrathparish.ie