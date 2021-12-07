Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Sarah Whelan - Donaghmore

The death took place on Sunday, December 5 of Sarah (Sally) Whelan (née McCauley) of Castletown, Donaghmore, and formerly Pintown, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Mater hospital Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe and her family Sharon and Eamonn, grand-daughters Chloe, Emma and Mia, daughter-in-law Pamela, her sister Teresa, sisters-in-law Mary and Pat, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney. House Strictly Private due the present COVID situation. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to the Heart and Lung Transplants-Mater Foundation/donate. Please adhere to the COVID-19 Directive regarding public gathering etiquette.

Marian O'Sullivan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, December 5 of Marian O'Sullivan (née Fitzpatrick) of Kyledellig, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital Co. Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Lynda and Margaret, their father Jim, son in laws Conor and Karl, grandchildren Daveigh, Zara, Fionn, Saoirse and Fiadh, her devoted sister and brothers Peggy, Michael, Pat and Joe, nieces, nephews and all the staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget.

Reposing in O'Sullivans Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Wednesday from 4pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7pm. Removal from O'Sullivans on Thursday morning at 10.15am to St. Canice's Church, Clough arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am via Kyledellig. Burial after in Bordwell Cemetery.

Sympathisers are welcome along the route.

Norah Duff - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, December 5 of Norah Duff (née Nevin) of Thornberry, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, in the presence of her family. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving son Michael, daughters Mary, Elizabeth and Bridget, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great -grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Mary's residence from 2pm on Monday and again on Tuesday from 2pm with prayers at 7pm Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam. Social distancing rules apply at all times. House private on Wednesday morning by request.

Christy Bracken - Ballacolla

The death took place on Saturday, December 4 of Christy Bracken of Collins Park, Thurles and formerly Gurteen, Ballacolla.

Peacefully surrounded by his family, in the care of nurses and staff at Fennor Hill Care Facility. Deeply regretted by his family, his ex colleagues at ESB, neighbours , and a wide circle of friends especially his friends at social dancing and the vintage club.

A private family funeral has taken place. Christy's family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

Noelle Geoghegan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, December 3 of Noelle Geoghegan (née Kirwan) of Lord Edward Street, Mountmellick.



Pre-deceased by her loving husband, Martin, and also her infant son, Martin. Noelle will be sadly missed by her loving sons, John and Patrick, daughter-in-law Yvonne, grandchildren, Anita and Shaun, great grandchildren, brother Sean, sisters Ann and Betty, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Monday from 6pm-9pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Joseph's Church. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Noelle's Funeral Mass can be lived streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

PJ Walsh - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, December 2 of PJ Walsh of Borris Road, Portlaoise.

Predeceased by his parents and many brothers and sisters. Beloved brother of Olive, Mary and Patricia. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday evening at Keegans Funeral Home between 5pm and 7pm with rosary recital at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12.30pm in St Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Mass can be viewed on http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Interment afterwards in St Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Please adhere to current government guidelines regarding social distancing and mask wearing.