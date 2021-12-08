Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Sally Kennedy - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, December 7 of Sally Kennedy (née Shanahan) of Mooreville, Rathdowney and formerly Borohan and Rossmore, Errill.

Predeceased by her husband Joe and her daughter Eileen. Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Sadly mourned by her family Michael and his partner Bernie, Ann, Catherine, Josephine and her partner Robbie, devoted grand-daughter Valerie and her husband Liam, son-in-law John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters Margaret, Eileen, Statia and Mary, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass in the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Friday at 11am followed by interment in Rathdowney Local Cemetery. Please adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines regarding public gatherings. The funeral mass will be live streamed (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney).



Joseph Lalor - Ballyfin

The death took place on Tuesday, December 7 of Joseph Lalor of Skerries, Co. Dublin, and late of Ballyfin, Monkstown and Greystones.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Teresa (Terry), Predeceased by his brothers Johnny and Matt. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Sally Anne sons Roy and John, sister Sr. Mary, daughters-in-law Maria and Janet, grandchildren Peter and his girlfriend Ebba, David, Romy, Samuel and Lukas, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Lannon's Funeral Home on Thursday from 3pm, with removal to St Patrick's Church, Skerries for 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Ardla Cemetery.

To view Joseph's funeral mass please click on link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-skerries

Mary O'Reilly - Camross

The death took place on Monday, December 6 of Mary O'Reilly (née Hanley) of Grove Street, Crinkle, Birr, and formerly, Derrycarew, Camross.

Peacefully, in the care of The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by her loving family, aged 94. She will be be sadly missed by her son Desmond (Des), daughters; Jackie, Mandy, Trish and Maureen, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren; Rebecca Jason Amanda Davin, Eithan and Megan, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Camross Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Mary Bennett

The death took place on Monday, December 6 of Mary Bennett (née Gorman) late of Glasnevin and formerly of Limerick and Laois.

Peacefully, at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Brian and loving mother of Liam, Brian, Ann Marie and the late Niall. Mary will be very sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Paula and Chrissy, son-in-law Frank, her cherished nine grandsons Phil, Fintan, Aidan, Paul, Jack, Conor, Dylan, Michael and Jude, her great-grandson Ollie, sister Sheila, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal to the Church of St. Columba, Iona Road, on Saturday morning, arriving for 10.30am Requiem Mass, thence Funeral to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Mary’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed, for those who cannot attend, via the following link:

https://www.ionaroadparish.ie/mass-times/webcam/

Sarah Whelan - Donaghmore

The death took place on Sunday, December 5 of Sarah (Sally) Whelan (née McCauley) of Castletown, Donaghmore, and formerly Pintown, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Mater hospital Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe and her family Sharon and Eamonn, grand-daughters Chloe, Emma and Mia, daughter-in-law Pamela, her sister Teresa, sisters-in-law Mary and Pat, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney. House Strictly Private due the present COVID situation. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to the Heart and Lung Transplants-Mater Foundation/donate. Please adhere to the COVID-19 Directive regarding public gathering etiquette.

Marian O'Sullivan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, December 5 of Marian O'Sullivan (née Fitzpatrick) of Kyledellig, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital Co. Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Lynda and Margaret, their father Jim, son in laws Conor and Karl, grandchildren Daveigh, Zara, Fionn, Saoirse and Fiadh, her devoted sister and brothers Peggy, Michael, Pat and Joe, nieces, nephews and all the staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget.

Reposing in O'Sullivans Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Wednesday from 4pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7pm. Removal from O'Sullivans on Thursday morning at 10.15am to St. Canice's Church, Clough arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am via Kyledellig. Burial after in Bordwell Cemetery.

Sympathisers are welcome along the route.

Norah Duff - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, December 5 of Norah Duff (née Nevin) of Thornberry, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, in the presence of her family. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving son Michael, daughters Mary, Elizabeth and Bridget, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great -grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Mary's residence from 2pm on Monday and again on Tuesday from 2pm with prayers at 7pm Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam. Social distancing rules apply at all times. House private on Wednesday morning by request.

PJ Walsh - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, December 2 of PJ Walsh of Borris Road, Portlaoise.

Predeceased by his parents and many brothers and sisters. Beloved brother of Olive, Mary and Patricia. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday evening at Keegans Funeral Home between 5pm and 7pm with rosary recital at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12.30pm in St Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Mass can be viewed on http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Interment afterwards in St Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Please adhere to current government guidelines regarding social distancing and mask wearing.