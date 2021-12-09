Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, December 9, 2021

Sheila Delany - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, December 8 of Sheila Delany of 10 Kellyville Park, Portlaoise.



Peacefully in the care of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving nephews and nieces, Gerard and Caroline Delany, Monica and Tommy, Mary-Rose, Carol, Paul and Dominic, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul's Church Portlaoise on webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery afterwards. Government Covid guidelines must be observed.



David John Powis - Coolrain

The death took place on Monday, December 6 of David John Powis of Coolrain.



Died after a short illness on at home in the company of his wife Sue and family. Deeply regretted by Sue and daughters Jane, Maxine, Katherine and Charlotte, their Children and grandchildren. Survived by his sister Susan Lannas.

David will repose in his home on Friday from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral will arrive at St. Jude’s Church, Annatrim on Saturday for Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Given the current guidelines please adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines. Facial coverings must be adhere to.

Eilish Hughes - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, October 7 of Eilish Hughes of Borris Rd, Portlaoise.



Peacefully,(age 83), in San Francisco after a 55-year nursing career. Predeceased by her parents, Joe and Frances Hughes, her sister Mary Brady and her brother John. Fondly remembered by her sisters Frances Taaffe (Mullingar), Kathleen Feely (Skerries) and Margaret Quigley (Galway), her brother, Jim (Garrykennedy) by her brothers in law, sister in law and by her many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Requiem Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Eilish on this Saturday in SS Peter and Pauls church Portlaoise at 12 noon. It may be viewed on webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/, Interment will take place immediately afterwards in the family grave at SS Peter and Paul`s cemetery Portlaoise. If attending please follow all Government Covid protocols.

Sally Kennedy - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, December 7 of Sally Kennedy (née Shanahan) of Mooreville, Rathdowney and formerly Borohan and Rossmore, Errill.

Predeceased by her husband Joe and her daughter Eileen. Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Sadly mourned by her family Michael and his partner Bernie, Ann, Catherine, Josephine and her partner Robbie, devoted grand-daughter Valerie and her husband Liam, son-in-law John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters Margaret, Eileen, Statia and Mary, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass in the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Friday at 11am followed by interment in Rathdowney Local Cemetery. Please adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines regarding public gatherings. The funeral mass will be live streamed (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney).

Joseph Lalor - Ballyfin

The death took place on Tuesday, December 7 of Joseph Lalor of Skerries, Co. Dublin, and late of Ballyfin, Monkstown and Greystones.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Teresa (Terry), Predeceased by his brothers Johnny and Matt. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Sally Anne sons Roy and John, sister Sr. Mary, daughters-in-law Maria and Janet, grandchildren Peter and his girlfriend Ebba, David, Romy, Samuel and Lukas, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Lannon's Funeral Home on Thursday from 3pm, with removal to St Patrick's Church, Skerries for 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Ardla Cemetery.

To view Joseph's funeral mass please click on link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-skerries

Mary O'Reilly - Camross

The death took place on Monday, December 6 of Mary O'Reilly (née Hanley) of Grove Street, Crinkle, Birr, and formerly, Derrycarew, Camross.

Peacefully, in the care of The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by her loving family, aged 94. She will be be sadly missed by her son Desmond (Des), daughters; Jackie, Mandy, Trish and Maureen, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren; Rebecca Jason Amanda Davin, Eithan and Megan, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Camross Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Mary Bennett

The death took place on Monday, December 6 of Mary Bennett (née Gorman) late of Glasnevin and formerly of Limerick and Laois.

Peacefully, at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Brian and loving mother of Liam, Brian, Ann Marie and the late Niall. Mary will be very sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Paula and Chrissy, son-in-law Frank, her cherished nine grandsons Phil, Fintan, Aidan, Paul, Jack, Conor, Dylan, Michael and Jude, her great-grandson Ollie, sister Sheila, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal to the Church of St. Columba, Iona Road, on Saturday morning, arriving for 10.30am Requiem Mass, thence Funeral to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Mary’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed, for those who cannot attend, via the following link:

https://www.ionaroadparish.ie/mass-times/webcam/

Marian O'Sullivan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, December 5 of Marian O'Sullivan (née Fitzpatrick) of Kyledellig, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital Co. Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Lynda and Margaret, their father Jim, son in laws Conor and Karl, grandchildren Daveigh, Zara, Fionn, Saoirse and Fiadh, her devoted sister and brothers Peggy, Michael, Pat and Joe, nieces, nephews and all the staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget.

Reposing in O'Sullivans Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Wednesday from 4pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7pm. Removal from O'Sullivans on Thursday morning at 10.15am to St. Canice's Church, Clough arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am via Kyledellig. Burial after in Bordwell Cemetery.

Sympathisers are welcome along the route.