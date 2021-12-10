Death Notices for Laois - Friday, December 10, 2021

Pat Mulpeters - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, December 10 of Pat Mulpeters of Emmet Road, Mountmellick.



Died in the exceptional and loving care of The Staff at St. Vincent’s Community Hospital, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughter Geraldine, family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Elizabeth Dowling - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, December 9 of Elizabeth (Betty) Dowling (née Kirwan) of Irishtown, Mountmellick.



Predeceased by her loving husband Michael, Morette, Emo and her beloved parents John and Nora Kirwan, her sisters Sr. Assunta Kirwan O.P., Sheila Lynn, Nonie Copeland, and Noelle Geoghegan. Betty will be sadly missed by her loving son John, daughters Assunta (Healion) and Anna Fennell, her daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Sean and sister Ann (Murphy, Portarlington), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Friday evening from 8pm. Recital of the Rosary at 9.30pm. Reposing in the funeral home on Saturday from 12 noon Removal at 12.45pm to St.Joseph’s Church arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial after in St Joseph’s Cemetery.

Elizabeth's Funeral Mass can be lived streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Please adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines.

Michael McCann - Mountmellick and Clonaslee

The death took place on Thursday, December 9 of Michael McCann of Garoon, Mountmellick and formerly of Clarahill, Clonaslee.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff at Clover Lodge Nursing Home, Athy. Predeceased by his wife Lena. Retired Staff Member Avonmore Mountmellick. Member of Ceoltas. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Stella Delaney and her husband Michael, nephews, nieces, cousins, especially John Troy, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5pm. Recital of the rosary at 6.30pm. Reposing in Moloney’s on Saturday morning from 10 am with removal at 10.45am to St Joseph's Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery. Michael's Funeral Mass can be lived streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/

Please adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines face coverings and social distancing.



Sheila Delany - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, December 8 of Sheila Delany of 10 Kellyville Park, Portlaoise.



Peacefully in the care of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving nephews and nieces, Gerard and Caroline Delany, Monica and Tommy, Mary-Rose, Carol, Paul and Dominic, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul's Church Portlaoise on webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery afterwards. Government Covid guidelines must be observed.

David John Powis - Coolrain

The death took place on Monday, December 6 of David John Powis of Coolrain.



Died after a short illness on at home in the company of his wife Sue and family. Deeply regretted by Sue and daughters Jane, Maxine, Katherine and Charlotte, their Children and grandchildren. Survived by his sister Susan Lannas.

David will repose in his home on Friday from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral will arrive at St. Jude’s Church, Annatrim on Saturday for Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Given the current guidelines please adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines. Facial coverings must be adhere to.

Eilish Hughes - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, October 7 of Eilish Hughes of Borris Rd, Portlaoise.



Peacefully,(age 83), in San Francisco after a 55-year nursing career. Predeceased by her parents, Joe and Frances Hughes, her sister Mary Brady and her brother John. Fondly remembered by her sisters Frances Taaffe (Mullingar), Kathleen Feely (Skerries) and Margaret Quigley (Galway), her brother, Jim (Garrykennedy) by her brothers in law, sister in law and by her many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Requiem Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Eilish on this Saturday in SS Peter and Pauls church Portlaoise at 12 noon. It may be viewed on webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/, Interment will take place immediately afterwards in the family grave at SS Peter and Paul`s cemetery Portlaoise. If attending please follow all Government Covid protocols.

Sally Kennedy - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, December 7 of Sally Kennedy (née Shanahan) of Mooreville, Rathdowney and formerly Borohan and Rossmore, Errill.

Predeceased by her husband Joe and her daughter Eileen. Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Sadly mourned by her family Michael and his partner Bernie, Ann, Catherine, Josephine and her partner Robbie, devoted grand-daughter Valerie and her husband Liam, son-in-law John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters Margaret, Eileen, Statia and Mary, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass in the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Friday at 11am followed by interment in Rathdowney Local Cemetery. Please adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines regarding public gatherings. The funeral Mass will be live streamed (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney).

Joseph Lalor - Ballyfin

The death took place on Tuesday, December 7 of Joseph Lalor of Skerries, Co. Dublin, and late of Ballyfin, Monkstown and Greystones.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Teresa (Terry), Predeceased by his brothers Johnny and Matt. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Sally Anne sons Roy and John, sister Sr. Mary, daughters-in-law Maria and Janet, grandchildren Peter and his girlfriend Ebba, David, Romy, Samuel and Lukas, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Lannon's Funeral Home on Thursday from 3pm, with removal to St Patrick's Church, Skerries for 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Ardla Cemetery.

To view Joseph's funeral mass please click on link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-skerries

Mary Bennett

The death took place on Monday, December 6 of Mary Bennett (née Gorman) late of Glasnevin and formerly of Limerick and Laois.

Peacefully, at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Brian and loving mother of Liam, Brian, Ann Marie and the late Niall. Mary will be very sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Paula and Chrissy, son-in-law Frank, her cherished nine grandsons Phil, Fintan, Aidan, Paul, Jack, Conor, Dylan, Michael and Jude, her great-grandson Ollie, sister Sheila, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal to the Church of St. Columba, Iona Road, on Saturday morning, arriving for 10.30am Requiem Mass, thence Funeral to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Mary’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed, for those who cannot attend, via the following link:

https://www.ionaroadparish.ie/mass-times/webcam/

Sympathisers are welcome along the route.