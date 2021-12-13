Death Notices for Laois - Monday, December 13, 2021

Liz Flanagan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, December 12 of Liz Flanagan (née Wright) of Green rd., Portlaoise and late of Stradbally.

Peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth (Liz), dearly loved wife of Tony. Loving mother to Trevor, Kevin, Matthew, Sinead and Tony. Cherished grandmother to Ella, Rhea, Lexie, Ruby, Tilly April and Zoe. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers and sisters, Mary, Kitty, Sadie, Anne, Bunny, Mag, Trish, Toddy, Jim, Joe, Liam and Séan, daughters in law, Cyrena, and Jessie, son in law Neil Coughlan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing privately. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, on webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery afterwards. Please observe government Covid guidelines.

Elizabeth Tinkler - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, December 11 of Elizabeth (Lilly) Tinkler (née Lalor) of Mountmellick, Portarlington, Portlaoise, and Spiddal.



Passed peacefully from this world, surrounded by her loving children, supported and cared for by the wonderful staff at Áras Cois Fharraige, An Spidéal, Co. na Gaillimhe. Beloved mother of Jimmy, Sean, Barry, Ciaran and Therese, sadly missed by them and their father John. Deeply missed by her daughters-in-law, son-in-law and her much-loved grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Tom and and Margaret, brother Padraig and sister Rosie. Survived by her sisters, Thrush and Mary and her brother Tom. Will be deeply missed by her extended family and her circle of friends.

Family flowers only, we ask that you donate what you can in memory of Lilly to her nephew Barry's worthy cause at the link below https://www.idonate.ie/beardathon

Funeral arriving to Séipéal Realt na Mara Stripe, Co Galway at 11.20am for funeral Mass at 11.30am on Monday morning. Burial afterwards in St.Michael's graveyard Portarlington at 3pm approx. House strictly private. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchtv.ie/furbo/

Carmel Croke - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, December 11 of Carmel Croke (née Conroy) of Pallas, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, in her 98th year, in the care of the staff at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Joe, daughter Mary Keane (Portumna) and infant grandchildren Michael and Alison.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family Catherine, Ray (Thomas), Seamus, Carmel and Joe, her brother Brendan, sisters-in-law Una and Nancy Conroy, daughters-in-law, Eva, Eilish and Bernie, sons-in-law Micheál, Liam and John, her seventeen adored grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Arriving at Saint Fintan's Church, Ballyfin at 7pm on Sunday. Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday. May be viewed on http://www.mountrathparish.ie/ballyfin-webcam/ Followed by burial at Saint Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Please observe Government Covid guidelines.

Mary Doyle - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, December 10 of Mary (Betty) Doyle of 16 Emmet Tec, Mountmellick.



At the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Jack, and her son Brian and her daughter Jackie. Deeply regretted by her sons William and his wife Ann, John and his wife Kathleen, Avan and his partner Ciara, daughters Kathleen and her husband Murt, Caroline, Josie and her husband Luke, Michelle and her husband Paul, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her sisters Nellie and Edith, brother Edith, cousins, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Moloneys Funeral Home Mountmellick on Sunday, from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday afternoon at 1.45pm to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, arriving for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be lived streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Lorcan Patrick Cogan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, December 9 of Lorcan Patrick Cogan of Dunmasc, Portlaoise, and late of Portlaoise, East London. Wicklow, and Wexford.

Peacefully at home in the loving care of the Laois Palliative Care team, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his Loving father Fintan and sister Fiona. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernadette, daughter Sarah, son Joseph, son in law Paul, daughter in law Aimee and his adored grandchildren Tierna, Leah, Ellie and Alfie, family, relatives, many friends and neighbours.



Reposing in his home on Saturday from 2pm-6pm. Reposing in his home on Sunday from 2pm with Rosary at 6pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11.30am to The Church Of The Sacred Heart, Stradbally, arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial will take place afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Baltinglass (arriving approximately at 2.30pm).



Lorcan's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://laoisfuneralslive.com/

Fred Mathews - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, December 10 of Fred Mathews of Belair, Clonaslee.



Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Tullamore Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Ena. Deeply regretted by Victor, Irene, Ian, Adrian and Freda, daughters-in-law, sons-in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren.

Funeral prayers in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Sunday at 3pm. Reposing until 5pm. Removal from his home on Monday at 1.45pm to the new cemetery Clonaslee for prayer service and interment at 2pm.

Margaret Mulpeter - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, December 10 of Margaret (Pat) Mulpeter (née Walsh) of Emmet Road, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, in the care St. Vincent’s Nursing Home , Mountmellick. Pat will be deeply missed by her ever loving husband Michael and daughter Geraldine. Predeceased by her brother Joe. Deeply regretted br her brothers Paddy and Jimmy, son-in-law Keith, sister-in-law Helen, family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in her home on Sunday from 3pm. Recital of the Rosary at 6pm. Removal from her home on Monday morning at 10.20am to St Joseph's Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery Mountmellick. Margaret's Funeral Mass can be lived streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie