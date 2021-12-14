Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Sean Fitzpatrick - Abbeyleix

The death has taken place of Sean (John) Fitzpatrick of Thornberry, Abbeyleix, and Killeagh, Cork.



Peacefully, in the presence of his family at his home in Abbeyleix. (Retired Garda Sergeant). Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary and his children Mary, Gerard and Kenneth. Sadly missed by his sons Liam and partner Louise, Mark and his wife Rosemarie, brother Joe, grandchildren Colm, Shauna, Sinead, Johnny (Sean), Danny, Kellie, Adrienne, Bobbie and Hannah, relations and his many close and dear friends, especially Nora.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Tuesday evening. Please observe Government guidelines on social distancing and no handshaking. Removal on Tuesday evening at 7.30pm to St.Brigid's Church, Ballinakill, arriving at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to St. John The Baptist Church, Killeagh, Co. Cork, for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the Old Cemetery.

Gladys Sixsmith - Pike of Rushall

The death took place on Sunday, December 12 of Gladys Sixsmith (née Treacy) of Castleknock, Dublin, Athy, and Kilcoo, Athy, and Loran, Pike of Rushall.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and Staff at the Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare. Sadly missed by her loving family, children Fergus, Adele and Russell, grandchildren Cara, Keeva, Dylan, Elliot, Kyra and Robert, brothers William, Ted, Leeson and Herbert, sisters Annie, Martha, and Marion, son in law, daughters in law nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown (Eircode R32 TN84) this Tuesday evening from 6pm with prayers in the funeral home at 7pm. Gladys's Funeral Service will be on Wednesday morning at 10.30am in Anatrim Church, Coolrain (Eircode R32 YO6O) followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, arriving 3.15pm.

Service will be live streamed on; https://m.facebook.com/golivestremecermony/

Service at Crematorium be will live streamed at 3:15; https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Giving the current guidelines please adhere to all COVID19 guidelines. Facial covering must be adhered to.

Liz Flanagan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, December 12 of Liz Flanagan (née Wright) of Green rd., Portlaoise and late of Stradbally.

Peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth (Liz), dearly loved wife of Tony. Loving mother to Trevor, Kevin, Matthew, Sinead and Tony. Cherished grandmother to Ella, Rhea, Lexie, Ruby, Tilly April and Zoe. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers and sisters, Mary, Kitty, Sadie, Anne, Bunny, Mag, Trish, Toddy, Jim, Joe, Liam and Séan, daughters in law, Cyrena, and Jessie, son in law Neil Coughlan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing privately. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, on webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery afterwards. Please observe government Covid guidelines.

John Stanley Raison - Somerset, England and Clough

The death took place on Wednesday, December 8 of John Stanley Raison of Somerset, England. Husband of late Anne (Nancy) Bergin, Clough.



Peacefully at Brunelcare’s Glastonbury Care Home, aged 93 years. Devoted husband (of late Anne (Nancy) Bergin of Cuffsboro, Clough), brother, father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Now reunited with his beloved Nancy.

Funeral service to be held at Our Lady St. Mary’s Church, Glastonbury on Thursday, 6th January, at 11am.