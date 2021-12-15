Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Margaret Conroy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, December 14 of Margaret Conroy of O'Moore Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael (Gilpin), sons Eugene Tommy and Christopher. Dearly loved mother to Michael, Eddie, Andrew, Paul, Jimmy and Thresea. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines, social distancing will be in place both in the church and cemetery. Anyone wishing to leave condolences can do so on the link below or in the traditional manner.

Reposing at her residence. Rosary at 8pm on Wednesday evening. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in SS Peter & Paul's Church, may be viewed on the following link http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Interment afterwards in Ss Peter & Paul's Cemetery.



Thomas John McClean - Errill

The death took place on Tuesday, December 14 of Thomas John McClean of Rossmore, Errill.



Peacefully in the care of Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea. Sadly missed by his loving wife Gladys, daughter Margaret, son William, son-in-law Tommy, daughter-in-law Johanna, grandchildren Linda, Philip, Garry, Jonathan, Robert, Thomas and Will, great-grandson Matthew, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral service on Thursday at 2pm in St. Andrew's Church, Rathdowney at 2pm followed by interment in Rathdowney local cemetery.

Sean Fitzpatrick - Abbeyleix

The death has taken place of Sean (John) Fitzpatrick of Thornberry, Abbeyleix, and Killeagh, Cork.



Peacefully, in the presence of his family at his home in Abbeyleix. (Retired Garda Sergeant). Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary and his children Mary, Gerard and Kenneth. Sadly missed by his sons Liam and partner Louise, Mark and his wife Rosemarie, brother Joe, grandchildren Colm, Shauna, Sinead, Johnny (Sean), Danny, Kellie, Adrienne, Bobbie and Hannah, relations and his many close and dear friends, especially Nora.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Tuesday evening. Please observe Government guidelines on social distancing and no handshaking. Removal on Tuesday evening at 7.30pm to St.Brigid's Church, Ballinakill, arriving at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to St. John The Baptist Church, Killeagh, Co. Cork, for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the Old Cemetery.

Gladys Sixsmith - Pike of Rushall

The death took place on Sunday, December 12 of Gladys Sixsmith (née Treacy) of Castleknock, Dublin, Athy, and Kilcoo, Athy, and Loran, Pike of Rushall.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and Staff at the Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare. Sadly missed by her loving family, children Fergus, Adele and Russell, grandchildren Cara, Keeva, Dylan, Elliot, Kyra and Robert, brothers William, Ted, Leeson and Herbert, sisters Annie, Martha, and Marion, son in law, daughters in law nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown (Eircode R32 TN84) this Tuesday evening from 6pm with prayers in the funeral home at 7pm. Gladys's Funeral Service will be on Wednesday morning at 10.30am in Anatrim Church, Coolrain (Eircode R32 YO6O) followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, arriving 3.15pm.

Service will be live streamed on; https://m.facebook.com/golivestremecermony/

Service at Crematorium be will live streamed at 3:15; https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Giving the current guidelines please adhere to all COVID19 guidelines. Facial covering must be adhered to.