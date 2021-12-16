Deaths in Laois - Thursday, December 16, 2021

Anthony Foran - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, December 15 of Anthony Foran of 92 Kirwan Park, Mountmellick.



Deeply regretted by his wife Elizabeth and children Sophie and her partner Eoin, Joseph, Michael and Alesha, grandchild Tadhg, sisters, aunt Crissie, father-in-law, mother-in-law, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Anthony will repose in Moloney's funeral home on Friday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Removal from his home on Saturday morning at 10.20am to St. Joseph's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing must apply and face coverings must be worn.



Margaret Conroy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, December 14 of Margaret Conroy of O'Moore Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael (Gilpin), sons Eugene Tommy and Christopher. Dearly loved mother to Michael, Eddie, Andrew, Paul, Jimmy and Thresea. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines, social distancing will be in place both in the church and cemetery. Anyone wishing to leave condolences can do so on the link below or in the traditional manner.

Reposing at her residence. Rosary at 8pm on Wednesday evening. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in SS Peter & Paul's Church, may be viewed on the following link http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Interment afterwards in Ss Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Thomas John McClean - Errill

The death took place on Tuesday, December 14 of Thomas John McClean of Rossmore, Errill.



Peacefully in the care of Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea. Sadly missed by his loving wife Gladys, daughter Margaret, son William, son-in-law Tommy, daughter-in-law Johanna, grandchildren Linda, Philip, Garry, Jonathan, Robert, Thomas and Will, great-grandson Matthew, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral service on Thursday at 2pm in St. Andrew's Church, Rathdowney at 2pm followed by interment in Rathdowney local cemetery.