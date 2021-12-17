Death Notices for Laois - Friday, December 17, 2021

Pat Drennan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, December 16 of Pat Drennan of The Green, Kilminchy, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at home. Dearly loved husband to Ann. Loving father to his daughter Yvonne. Cherished grandfather to Aine and Jack. Deeply regretted by his brother Arthur, sister Betty, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence. Removal on Saturday to arrive at Ratheniska Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government Covid protocols and observe social distancing.

Ursula O'Reilly - Rosenallis and Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, December 14 of Ursula O'Reilly of Mullaghanard, Rosenallis and Mountmellick.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her father Ronnie. Sadly missed by her daughters Saoirse and Arliese. Deeply mourned by her mother Nancy, brothers Anthony, Sean Michael, Ray and Fergus, sisters Orla and Nora, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Missed by neighbours and her many friends in Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Removal from her home in Mullaghanard, Rosenallis on Saturday to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery. House Private. Sympathisers are welcome on the route to the Church and Cemetery. Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines face coverings must be worn and social distance adhere to.

Anthony Foran - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, December 15 of Anthony Foran of 92 Kirwan Park, Mountmellick.



Deeply regretted by his wife Elizabeth and children Sophie and her partner Eoin, Joseph, Michael and Alesha, grandchild Tadhg, sisters, aunt Crissie, father-in-law, mother-in-law, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Anthony will repose in Moloney's funeral home on Friday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Removal from his home on Saturday morning at 10.20am to St. Joseph's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing must apply and face coverings must be worn.