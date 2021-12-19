Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, December 19, 2021

Teresa Doogue - Ballintubbert
The death took place on Saturday, December 18 of Teresa Doogue (née Keough) of Ballintubbert, Athy.
Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Lé Cheile Ward, St. Vincents Hospital Athy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, Children PJ, Derek, Angela, Kieran and Ian, brother John-Joe, sister Maureen, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 6pm to 8pm on Sunday. Please wear face masks and adhere to social distancing. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Ballyadams for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
