Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Violet Cooper - Coolrain

The death took place on Sunday, December 19 of Violet Cooper (née Lalor) of Monaghvale, Coolrain.



Predeceased by her husband Captain James (Jim) Cooper and her son Brian. Sadly missed by her daughters Gael, Noelle and son Gordon, daughter in law, son in law, grandchildren, Stuart, Keri, Scott, Ross, Roisin, Robin, Michael, Dale, James, and Andrew, great grandsons Matthew, James and Brian, extended family, neighbours and friends.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Granny's carers Criona, Sharon and Mary for the exceptional care given to Violet over the past year. They would also like to thank the staff at Lisheen Nursing Home Rathcoole for making granny's stay a comfortable and enjoyable one.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Des Browne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, December 19 of Des Browne of Mountrath Rd, Portlaoise, and late of Main St.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Des, beloved husband of Catherine. Dearly loved father to Colm, Gerry, Ann-Marie. Margaret, Des, Helen, Dan and Eoin. Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather. Predeceased by his first wife Mary and sister Gay. Deeply regretted by his brother Cyril, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Keegan's funeral home on Tuesday from 6.30pm, with rosary at 8pm. On Wednesday, removal from his residence, to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church, for 12 noon Mass.

Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing.

Madge Brennan - Attanagh

The death took place on Saturday, December 18 of Madge Brennan (née Doheny) of Grennan, Attanagh.



In the loving care of the Management and Staff at Abbeyleix Hospital, in her 100th year, surrounded by her family. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, brother, brothers in law, sisters in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 7.30pm onSunday evening. Please adhere to no handshaking, social distancing and HSE guidelines. Rosary at 8pm on Monday evening. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to The Church of The Assumption, Ballyouskill, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link below.

https://youtu.be/DNI6ExDcUEQ