Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Dinah Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, December 21 of Dinah Dunne (née Keenan) of Pattison Estate, Mountmellick.



Unexpectedly, at home. Deeply regretted by her husband Eddie, son Edward, daughter Edel, grandchildren Madison, Muireann, Alex and Max, sister Maura O'Loughlin, St. Brigid's Portlaoise, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Sheila Curry - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, December 21 of Sheila Curry (née Sydes) of Ballinacor, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, and late of Glenbower, Mountrath.

Suddenly, but peacefully, at her daughter Caroline's home. Beloved wife of the late Martin, loving mother of Caroline Phelan, and granny to Sue Anne, Martin, Anthony and Theresa. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Raymond, brother Dick, niece, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Kevin's Church, Killaveney, Tinahely, on Thursday for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Cremation Service at 2.15pm at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin. Funeral Mass will be streamed on http://kilaveneyparish.ie/ . Cremation Service will be streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

Violet Cooper - Coolrain

The death took place on Sunday, December 19 of Violet Cooper (née Lalor) of Monaghvale, Coolrain.



Predeceased by her husband Captain James (Jim) Cooper and her son Brian. Sadly missed by her daughters Gael, Noelle and son Gordon, daughter in law, son in law, grandchildren, Stuart, Keri, Scott, Ross, Roisin, Robin, Michael, Dale, James, and Andrew, great grandsons Matthew, James and Brian, extended family, neighbours and friends.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Granny's carers Criona, Sharon and Mary for the exceptional care given to Violet over the past year. They would also like to thank the staff at Lisheen Nursing Home Rathcoole for making granny's stay a comfortable and enjoyable one.

Voilet's Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday morning at 10.30am in Anatrim Church, Coolrain, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin arriving at 1.45pm. Service will be streamed on https://m.facebook.com/golivestreamceremony/

Service at Crematorium will be streamed at 1.45:

https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Des Browne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, December 19 of Des Browne of Mountrath Rd, Portlaoise, and late of Main St.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Des, beloved husband of Catherine. Dearly loved father to Colm, Gerry, Ann-Marie. Margaret, Des, Helen, Dan and Eoin. Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather. Predeceased by his first wife Mary and sister Gay. Deeply regretted by his brother Cyril, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Keegan's funeral home on Tuesday from 6.30pm, with rosary at 8pm. On Wednesday, removal from his residence, to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church, for 12 noon Mass.

Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing.