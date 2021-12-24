Death Notices for Laois - Friday, December 24, 2021

Michael Deevy - Ballyroan

The death took place on Thursday, December 23 of Michael Deevy of Cashel, Ballyroan.



In the loving care of Bernie Brennan and staff in Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Michael, son of the late Mary and Michael Deevy, Drumagh, Crettyard. Predeceased by his sisters, Mary, Rita and infant Bridget and brothers, Andy and Tom. He will be sadly missed by his wife Elsie, his children, Lena, Mary, Eddie, Bridget and John, sons in law and partner Dave O’Connor, Dave Wilson, Cormac Browne and daughter in law Áine Deevy. Survived by his brother Eddie and his sisters Lena and Patricia, grandchildren, Róisín, Méabh, Hugh, Ross, Dara, Jack, Madge and Tom, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Michael will be remembered by ‘Laois Friends’ the advocacy association that he founded and remembered by his special friends with whom he had an affinity and an enduring bond.

Michael will repose at home in Cashel. His Funeral Mass will take place on 26th December at 2pm at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyroan, and may be viewed on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/J2Ps4U followed by burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Abbeyleix.

The funeral will take place in accordance with government guidelines.



Michael (Mick) Ryan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, December 22 of Michael (Mick) Ryan of Lyrogue, Rathdowney.



Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Nellie, sadly missed by his sister Sarah (McManus), nieces Marion, Lisa and Ellen, nephews Michael, Eamonn and Sean, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (Lyrogue) on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in The Church of Our Lady Queen of the Universe, Errill, followed by interment in Rathdowney Local Cemetery.

Please adhere to the COVID-19 Directive regarding public gathering etiquette.

Paddy Kehoe

The death took place on Wednesday, December 22 of Paddy Kehoe of of Springhill, Carlow and Laois.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at his home.

Beloved husband of Sinead and adored father of Danny and Jack. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and their families, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends, especially his bros and good friends in the biker community.

Removal from his home, Springhill, (Eircode R93 K5P1) on Sunday (St Stephen’s Day) at 12.30pm to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dinah Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, December 21 of Dinah Dunne (née Keenan) of Pattison Estate, Mountmellick.



Unexpectedly, at home. Deeply regretted by her husband Eddie, son Edward, daughter Edel, grandchildren Madison, Muireann, Alex and Max, sister Maura O'Loughlin, St. Brigid's Portlaoise, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.