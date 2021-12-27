Death Notices for Laois - Monday, December 27, 2021

Abraham John Kavanagh - Ballybrophy

The death took place on Saturday, December 25 of Abraham John (Abe) Kavanagh of Ballymeelish, Ballybrophy.



Suddenly at his residence on Christmas day. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, sons John and his wife Niamh, Colm and his partner Mary, David and his partner Emily, daughters Sarah and her fiance Kieran, Alison and her partner J.P., grandsons A.J., Dylan, Cillian and Alfie, mother in law Lily, brothers in law and the extended Sheeran family, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

House strictly private please - due to Covid 19 restrictions and to keep everyone safe.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Ellen Jane Wilkinson - Emo

The death took place on Friday, December 24 of Ellen Jane ( Nellie) Wilkinson (née Oakes) of Cappakeel, Emo.



Loving wife of the late Herbie, mother and friend to William and George. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters-in-law Sylvia and Valerie, grandchildren James and his wife Rowena, Robert, Susan, Graham, Eric, Albert and Harriet, great-grandchildren George and Olivia, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Service in St John's Church, Coolbanagher at 2.30pm on Tuesday followed by burial in adjoining churchyard. House Strictly Private.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings the capacity in the church is limited. Mask wearing and social distancing required to keep everyone safe.

Sean Cain - Portlaoise and Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, December 25 of Sean Cain of of Glenbarrow, Ballyfin Rd, Portlaoise and formerly of Knightstown, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, at Midlands Regional Portlaoise on 25th December. Predeceased by his wife Mary.

Dearly beloved Father to his son Sean and daughter in law Vicky, cherished grandfather to Evan and Robyn.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Paddy Lee - The Rock

The death took place on Saturday, December 25 of Paddy Lee of The Rock, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St. Brigid's Shaen, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bee, his son Patrick and his partner Mary, his daughters Elaine and her husband James Murphy, Linda and her husband David Conroy, Lorna and her husband Michael Burke, Anita and her husband Denis O’Mara and Nicola, his grandchildren Chantelle, Brendan, Katie, Eve, Michael, Kayley, Anthony, Robyn and Sean and his great-grandson Layne, his nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial after in St.Joseph's Cemetery. Paddy's Funeral Mass can be live streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing must apply and face coverings must be worn.

Edward Mulhall - Emo

The death took place on Saturday, December 25 of Edward Mulhall of Morette, Emo.



Peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Sadly missed by his brother Shay, sister-in-law Catherine, nieces and nephews, James, Rachel, Suzanne and Philip as well as great nieces and nephews.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Monday from 12pm to 3pm. Funeral arriving St Paul's Church, Emo, for 12 noon requiem Mass on Tuesday, via his home. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines, face coverings must be worn and social distance adhered to.

John Joe Conroy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, December 24 of John Joe Conroy of Carrick Hill, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his daughters Margaret and Elizabeth and son Kenneth. Beloved husband of Rose. Dearly loved father to Séan, Michael, Kevin, Pascal, Donal and Joe. Cherished grandfather to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brothers Martin and Micheal. Sisters Mary and Diana. Brothers in law, sisters in law. Daughters in law. Nephews, nieces. Relatives, Neighbours and former colleagues in the ESB.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home Sunday, from 6.30pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday to arrive at SS Peter and Pauls Church for 12 noon requiem Mass which may be viewed online at http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery Portlaoise.

Rory Culliton - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, December 23 of Rory Culliton of Glenlahan, Stradbally Rd, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his darling wife Mary, his son Ross and partner Marie, his daughter Jill and her partner Jimmy and his son Steven and his wife Zara.

Much loved by his sister Ann, his brother David and their families. Pre-deceased by his brother Paul. Sadly missed by his sisters in law, brothers in law and their families, his godchildren (Rozamond and Aoife) and his many friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Monday from 6.30pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church, for 12 noon requiem Mass which may be viewed online at https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Cremation will follow afterwards. Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing.

Rita Delaney-Pullan - Stradbally

The death took place on Friday, December 24 of Rita Delaney-Pullan (née O'Shaughnessy) of Cill Beg Manor, Stradbally.



Peacefully, at Tullamore Regional Hospital surrounded by her devoted husband, Stephen and sons, Damien, Morgan and Conor.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered, by her husband, sons and partners, daughter-in-law, her cherished grandchildren, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home from 6pm on Sunday. Due to H.S.E COVID-19 Restrictions, the house will be Strictly Private, for family members only. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally and afterwards Rita will be laid to Rest in Oakvale Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.comerfordlynchfunerals.com/ritadelaney

Please adhere to COVID-19 Restrictions in the Church and at the Cemetery.

Mary Dunne - Monasterevin and Stradbally

The death took place on Friday, December 24 of Mary (Maisie) Dunne (née Bowe) of Kill, Monasterevin, and formerly of Park, Stradbally.

Peacefully in her 96th year, in the loving care of the staff of Oghill Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Joe and predeceased by her brothers Mick, Tom and sister Annie. Much loved and cherished mother of Anne, Brigid and Mary. Lovingly remembered by her adored grandchildren, Eoin, Cormac, Pádraig, Aoife, Gráinne, Orla and Aoibhe. Also mourned by her sons in law Dominic and Donal, sister in law, nieces and nephew, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding social distancing and mask wearing.

Bridie Lawlor - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Friday, December 24 of Bridie Lawlor (née Dooley) of Crumlin, Dublin and Borris-in-Ossory.



Surrounded by her loving family and her god daughter Mary, Predeceased by her husband Billy and recently deceased brother Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving children Mary and Nick, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal on Monday morning to St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Derrinasallagh Cemetery, Borris-in-Ossory.

Bridie's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Borris in Ossory Parish Online.

Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing.