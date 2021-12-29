Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, December 26, 2021

Peter Nolan - Killanure

The death took place on Tueday, December 28 of Peter Nolan of Killanure, Mountrath.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. (Ex Bord na Mona). Beloved and loving husband of Nuala, adoring father of Ciara, Aoife and Cathal. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, Emily, Mylee, Jay and Gene, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, parents-in-law, Tim and Mary (Lowry), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (R32TH77) on Wednesday evening at 5pm with rosary at 8pm (to keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing, wear a face covering and refrain from handshaking and hugging). Removal to St. Aidan's Church, Killanure, on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Camross Cemetery.

Brenda Mahon - Barrowhouse

The death took place on Tuesday, December 28 of Brenda Mahon (née Powders) of Whitebog, Barrowhouse, and formerly Corrig, Stradbally.

Peacefully, at The Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tony and her brother Alfie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons, Michael and Martin, brother Martin, grandchildren Amy, Niamh, Jessica, Laura, Kayleigh and Adele, great grandchild Malia, daughters-in-law, Derry and Yvonne, extend family and Friends.

Reposing at her son Michael and Yvonne's residence, Whitebog, Barrowhouse from 4pm Thursday. House Strictly Private for family and close friends. Please adhere to Covid-19 Restrictions at all times and face coverings must be worn.

Removal on Saturday to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Brenda will then be laid to rest in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.

Funeral Mass and interment, will be live streamed on

https://www.comerfordlynchfunerals.com/brendamahon

H.S.E COVID-19 Guidelines, must be followed at all times in the church and at the cemetery.

Tony Butler - Ballyadams

The death took place on Monday, December 27 of Tony Butler of Loughlass, Ballyadams.



Peacefully in the care of the staff of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, after a short illness bravely fought with dignity in the loving care of his family. Tony is predeceased by his parents, Julieann and Patrick, brother Dick and grandson Eoghan. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Kathleen, his children Brenda, Steven and Aoife, grandchildren Aoibhín, Emily and Niamh, son-in-law Noel, daughter-in-law Pamela, his sister Mary, brothers-in-law Frank and Tommy, Rose, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home for family and friends on Wednesday from 5pm, concluding with Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal by Thompson’s Funeral Directors on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Ballyadams for 11am Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Ballyadams. The Mass will be livestreamed, ballyadamsparish .

Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing.

Jason Kenna - Clough

The death took place on Monday, December 27 of Jason Kenna of The Limekiln, Clough, Ballacolla and formerly of Lee Drive, Calverstown, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

Suddenly. Very deeply regretted by his loving parents Seamus and Mairead, sons Fionn and Corey, brothers David and Paul, sister Gemma, Sisters in law Sharon and Caroline, his niece Shannon and nephew Ryan, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his parents Seamus and Mairead's residence in Limekiln, Clough, Ballacolla on Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday to the church of S.s Mary and Laurence Crookstown, arriving for 12 noon funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/.

Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing at all times.

Anne Gilligan - Emo

The death took place on Sunday, December 26 of Anne Gilligan (née Thompson) of Coolbanagher, Emo and late of The Harrow, Ballyfin.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Sadly missed by her loving sons Martin, Michael and Desmond, daughter Shirley, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home Mountrath, on Thursday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 8pm, (to keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing, wear a face covering and refrain from handshaking and hugging). Removal on Friday morning to St. Fintan’s Church Ballyfin, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Ballyfin.

Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing.

Willie Moore - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, December 26 of Willie Moore of Charter Road, Stradbally.



Peacefully in the company of his devoted family. Loving husband of Dora and adored father of Tara and son-in-law Damien. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Bridie Moore, also his sisters Breda and Mag. Sadly missed by his brother Pat, his sister Kathleen (Ward) brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his daughter and son in law's residence Tara and Damien, Grange, Stradbally, until removal on Thursday at 1pm to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church Stradbally for 2pm Requiem Mass. Funeral cortège will travel via Corrig and Charter Road on the way to the church. Interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings mask wearing and social distancing required to keep everyone safe. Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery or in the precincts of the cemetery grounds.

Abraham John Kavanagh - Ballybrophy

The death took place on Saturday, December 25 of Abraham John (Abe) Kavanagh of Ballymeelish, Ballybrophy.



Suddenly at his residence on Christmas day. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, sons John and his wife Niamh, Colm and his partner Mary, David and his partner Emily, daughters Sarah and her fiance Kieran, Alison and her partner J.P., grandsons A.J., Dylan, Cillian and Alfie, mother in law Lily, brothers in law and the extended Sheeran family, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Removal from his residence this Thursday at 11.30am (travelling via Ballybrophy Road) to St Mark's Church Borris in Ossary (Eircode R32 EC57) arriving for funeral Service at 12 noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Derrinsallagh Cemetery Borris in Ossory.

Abe's funeral Service will be live streamed on the Borris in Ossory Parish online. People are welcome to stand on route to the church and cemetery.

The family will form a line in the cemetery for sympathisers to pass no handshaking or hugging please.

The Kavanagh and Sheeran families wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Sean Cain - Portlaoise and Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, December 25 of Sean Cain of of Glenbarrow, Ballyfin Rd, Portlaoise and formerly of Knightstown, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, at Midlands Regional Portlaoise on 25th December. Predeceased by his wife Mary.

Dearly beloved Father to his son Sean and daughter in law Vicky, cherished grandfather to Evan and Robyn.

Reposing at Moloneys Funeral Home Mountmellick on Wednesday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in SS Peter and Pauls Church Portlaoise. Cremation Service afterwards at 2pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Please adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines.