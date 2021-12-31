Death Notices for Laois - Friday, December 31, 2021

Denis Lowry - Timahoe

The death took place on Wednesday, December 29 of Denis Lowry of Cremorgan, Timahoe.



Unexpectedly, in Saint James' Hospital, Dublin, in the company of his loving family. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his wife Josephine, his daughters Claire, Anne Marie and Helen, son-in-law, Richie and Helen’s partner John, grandchildren Ollie and Ava, brother Pat, sisters Noreen, Catherine and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Arriving to Saint Michael’s Church, Timahoe, for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Sunday. Interment to follow in Saint Michael’s Cemetery. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, mask wearing and social distancing required to keep everyone safe.

Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the precincts of the cemetery grounds.

P.J. Swayne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, December 28 of P.J. Swayne of St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at Cork University Hospital. Loving son to Joe and Mary. Dearly loved father to Louise, Amy, Liam, Nicole, Gavan and Thomas. Loved brother to Adrian and Denise, Cherished grandfather to Alannah, Cameron, Eiramay, Theo, Clayton, Roman, and Layla. Deeply regretted by his loving family, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home on Thursday evening with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery Portlaoise.

Baby Ódhran Patrick Murphy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, Deceber 28 of Baby Ódhran Patrick Murphy of An Tigín, Irishtown, Mountmellick.



Born an angel on 28th December 2021 at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Beloved son of heartbroken parents Hilary and Patrick. Sadly missed and loved by his grandparents Ann and Daniel Dunne and Lily and Pat Murphy (Portarlington), uncles, aunts, cousins, grand aunts, grand uncles, extended family especially Chrissie Lawlor.

Funeral service and house strictly private please. Donations, if desired to Féileacáin. Donations can be made by clicking on the following link : https://feileacain.ie/donate/. The family would like to thank everyone for their messages of condolences during this difficult time.

Brenda Mahon - Barrowhouse

The death took place on Tuesday, December 28 of Brenda Mahon (née Powders) of Whitebog, Barrowhouse, and formerly Corrig, Stradbally.

Peacefully, at The Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tony and her brother Alfie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons, Michael and Martin, brother Martin, grandchildren Amy, Niamh, Jessica, Laura, Kayleigh and Adele, great grandchild Malia, daughters-in-law, Derry and Yvonne, extend family and Friends.

Reposing at her son Michael and Yvonne's residence, Whitebog, Barrowhouse from 4pm Thursday. House Strictly Private for family and close friends. Please adhere to Covid-19 Restrictions at all times and face coverings must be worn.

Removal on Saturday to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Brenda will then be laid to rest in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.

Funeral Mass and interment, will be live streamed on

https://www.comerfordlynchfunerals.com/brendamahon

H.S.E COVID-19 Guidelines, must be followed at all times in the church and at the cemetery.

Jason Kenna - Clough

The death took place on Monday, December 27 of Jason Kenna of The Limekiln, Clough, Ballacolla and formerly of Lee Drive, Calverstown, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

Suddenly. Very deeply regretted by his loving parents Seamus and Mairead, sons Fionn and Corey, brothers David and Paul, sister Gemma, Sisters in law Sharon and Caroline, his niece Shannon and nephew Ryan, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his parents Seamus and Mairead's residence in Limekiln, Clough, Ballacolla on Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday to the church of S.s Mary and Laurence Crookstown, arriving for 12 noon funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/

Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing at all times.

Anne Gilligan - Emo

The death took place on Sunday, December 26 of Anne Gilligan (née Thompson) of Coolbanagher, Emo and late of The Harrow, Ballyfin.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Sadly missed by her loving sons Martin, Michael and Desmond, daughter Shirley, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home Mountrath, on Thursday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 8pm, (to keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing, wear a face covering and refrain from handshaking and hugging). Removal on Friday morning to St. Fintan’s Church Ballyfin, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Ballyfin.

Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing.