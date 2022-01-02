Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, January 2, 2021

Paul Day - Arles

The death took place on Friday, December 31 of Paul Day of 16 Radharc Alainn, Arles, and Athy.



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Demelza, children Andreas, Stephanie, Emily and Maddison, loving parents Bernie and Peter, loving brothers Brian and Alan, mother-in-law Eileen, Andreas' partner Sinéad, sister-in-law Gemma, niece Aoibheann, nephews Donnacha and Logan, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass will be held at 10am on Monday in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Dinah Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, December 21 of Dinah Dunne (née Keenan) of Pattison Estate, Mountmellick.



Unexpectedly, at home. Deeply regretted by her husband Eddie, son Edward, daughter Edel, grandchildren Madison, Muireann, Alex and Max, sister Maura O'Loughlin, St. Brigid's Portlaoise, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Moloneys Funeral Home on Tuesday from 7pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal from the funeral home on Wednesday at 10.50am arriving St. Josephs Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery.

Mass can be live streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing must apply and face coverings must be worn.

Patrick Quarney - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, December 30 of Patrick (Paddy) Quarney of Rushin, Mountrath.



After a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by his wife Marion. He will be greatly missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on New Year’s Day from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday to St. Edmund’s Church Castletown for Requiem Mass at 2pm, which will be live streamed on the St. Edmund’s Church Castletown facebook page, followed by Burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery Mountrath.

Please adhere to Covid-19 Restrictions at all times and face coverings must be worn.

Patrick Keenan - Raheen

The death took place on Thursday, December 2 of Patrick Keenan of Raheen.



At Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow. Patrick was much loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Breakspear Crematorium on Friday, 7th January at 12 noon. Funeral to follow in Raheen.

Webcast details can be found at: https://patrickkeenan.muchloved.com/

William Keane - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, December 24 of William (Billy) Keane of Eustis, Florida, and late of Rosemount, Moate, Co. Westmeath and Rathdowney.

He was predeceased by his parents, Willie and Molly, daughter Karen (Florida), brother Pat (Cortown, Kells) and infant brother Michael.

Sadly missed by his wife Nancy, their son Powell and daughters Maria and Missy, his brothers Hugh, Joe, Tony, George, Johnny, Jimmy and by his extended family in the U.S.A. and Ireland.

A Mass of remembrance has been celebrated in the Church of St. Thomas, Rosemount on Thursday, 30th December.