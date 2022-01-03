Death Notices for Laois - Monday, January 3, 2022

Mary Keane - Errill

The death took place on Saturday, January 1 of Mary (Molly) Keane (née Brennan) of Brockry, Errill, and formerly Revanagh, Castlewarren, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of the nurses and staff of Killerig Nursing Home, Co. Carlow. Pre-deceased by her husband John (Jack), infant son Martin-Oliver and her sister Nan Heffernan. Sadly mourned by her family, daughter Maureen, her sons Martin, Michael, Sean (John), Kevin, Joe and Brendan, son-in-law Liam O'Dea, daughters-in-law Margaret, Melanie, Mary, Pauline, Ann-Marie and Siobhán, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Cissie Comerford, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Removal from Brockry, Errill on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory via Killasmeestia and Green Roads, for funeral mass at 11am followed by interment in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris-in-Ossory. Please adhere to the COVID-19 Directive regarding public gathering etiquette.

The Keane family would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Dinah Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, December 21 of Dinah Dunne (née Keenan) of Pattison Estate, Mountmellick.



Unexpectedly, at home. Deeply regretted by her husband Eddie, son Edward, daughter Edel, grandchildren Madison, Muireann, Alex and Max, sister Maura O'Loughlin, St. Brigid's Portlaoise, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Moloneys Funeral Home on Tuesday from 7pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal from the funeral home on Wednesday at 10.50am arriving St. Josephs Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery.

Mass can be live streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing must apply and face coverings must be worn.

Patrick Keenan - Raheen

The death took place on Thursday, December 2 of Patrick Keenan of Raheen.



At Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow. Patrick was much loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Breakspear Crematorium on Friday, 7th January at 12 noon. Funeral to follow in Raheen.

Webcast details can be found at: https://patrickkeenan.muchloved.com/