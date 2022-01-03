Search

03 Jan 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Monday, January 3, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Monday, January 3, 2022

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Mary Keane - Errill

The death took place on Saturday, January 1 of Mary (Molly) Keane (née Brennan) of Brockry, Errill, and formerly Revanagh, Castlewarren, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of the nurses and staff of Killerig Nursing Home, Co. Carlow. Pre-deceased by her husband John (Jack), infant son Martin-Oliver and her sister Nan Heffernan. Sadly mourned by her family, daughter Maureen, her sons Martin, Michael, Sean (John), Kevin, Joe and Brendan, son-in-law Liam O'Dea, daughters-in-law Margaret, Melanie, Mary, Pauline, Ann-Marie and Siobhán, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Cissie Comerford, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Removal from Brockry, Errill on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory via Killasmeestia and Green Roads, for funeral mass at 11am followed by interment in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris-in-Ossory. Please adhere to the COVID-19 Directive regarding public gathering etiquette. 

The Keane family would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Dinah Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, December 21 of Dinah Dunne (née Keenan) of Pattison Estate, Mountmellick. 

Unexpectedly, at home. Deeply regretted by her husband Eddie, son Edward, daughter Edel, grandchildren Madison, Muireann, Alex and Max, sister Maura O'Loughlin, St. Brigid's Portlaoise, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Moloneys Funeral Home on Tuesday from 7pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal from the funeral home on Wednesday at 10.50am arriving St. Josephs Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery.

Mass can be live streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing must apply and face coverings must be worn. 

Patrick Keenan - Raheen

The death took place on Thursday, December 2 of Patrick Keenan of Raheen. 

At Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow. Patrick was much loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Breakspear Crematorium on Friday, 7th January at 12 noon. Funeral to follow in Raheen.

Webcast details can be found at: https://patrickkeenan.muchloved.com/ 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media