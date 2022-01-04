Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Richard Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, January 3 of Richard (Dickie) Dunne of Emmet Tce, Mountmellick.



In Coventry England. Beloved husband of Pauline, nee Geoghegan, Bay Road, Mountmellick. Recently predeceased by his son Mark. Deeply regretted by his wife Pauline, son Alan, daughters Maureen and Jackie, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, neighbours relatives and many friends.

Funeral will take place in Coventry at a later date.



Br. Gerald Macken - Castletown

The death took place on Sunday, January 2 of Br. Gerald Macken FSC of De La Salle Brothers, Castletown, and late of Barrack Street, Ballaghadereen, Co. Roscommon.

Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Lily Macken (nee Casey) brothers Br. James FSC, Fr. Joseph, Sr, Bridie (Winnie) and John. Greatly missed by relatives, friends, past pupils and especially by his confreres in religion and the staff at Miguel House Castletown.

Funeral Mass will take place this Wednesday at 2pm in the Pastoral Centre Chapel, Castletown. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Current Covid 19 restrictions apply. The funeral Mass will be streamed online via the following Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86845910488?pwd=cnBkZ2R4bDVHNUhpa0ozV1dvRE5EUT09

Meeting ID: 868 4591 0488. Passcode: 431068

The De La Salle Brothers and their associates would like to thank you for your understanding and consideration at the sad and difficult time.

Rev Fr. Patrick O'Reilly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 2 of Rev Fr. Patrick O'Reilly of Sue Ryder House, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, and late of Ford of Fine, Naul, Co. Dublin.

Retired Priest of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, New York, and formerly of the Diocese of Paterson, New Jersey, USA.

At the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Marcella, brothers Darragh, Eamon and Christopher. Deeply regretted by his sisters Margaret, Mary and Sheila, his brothers Philip and Myles, sisters-in-law, brother –in-law, nieces, and nephews. Bishop Terry R. LaValley and the priests of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, New York and Monsignor John Byrne, PP Portlaoise and the Priests and Religious of Portlaoise Parish.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, on Tuesday from 4pm with removal at 4.50pm to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, for 5pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Funeral immediately afterwards to Clonalvy Cemetery, Ardcath, Garristown, Co Dublin.

Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing.

Mary Keane - Errill

The death took place on Saturday, January 1 of Mary (Molly) Keane (née Brennan) of Brockry, Errill, and formerly Revanagh, Castlewarren, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of the nurses and staff of Killerig Nursing Home, Co. Carlow. Pre-deceased by her husband John (Jack), infant son Martin-Oliver and her sister Nan Heffernan. Sadly mourned by her family, daughter Maureen, her sons Martin, Michael, Sean (John), Kevin, Joe and Brendan, son-in-law Liam O'Dea, daughters-in-law Margaret, Melanie, Mary, Pauline, Ann-Marie and Siobhán, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Cissie Comerford, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Removal from Brockry, Errill on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory via Killasmeestia and Green Roads, for funeral mass at 11am followed by interment in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris-in-Ossory. Please adhere to the COVID-19 Directive regarding public gathering etiquette.

The Keane family would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Dinah Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, December 21 of Dinah Dunne (née Keenan) of Pattison Estate, Mountmellick.



Unexpectedly, at home. Deeply regretted by her husband Eddie, son Edward, daughter Edel, grandchildren Madison, Muireann, Alex and Max, sister Maura O'Loughlin, St. Brigid's Portlaoise, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Moloneys Funeral Home on Tuesday from 7pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal from the funeral home on Wednesday at 10.50am arriving St. Josephs Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery.

Mass can be live streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing must apply and face coverings must be worn.

Patrick Keenan - Raheen

The death took place on Thursday, December 2 of Patrick Keenan of Raheen.



At Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow. Patrick was much loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Breakspear Crematorium on Friday, 7th January at 12 noon. Funeral to follow in Raheen.

Webcast details can be found at: https://patrickkeenan.muchloved.com/