Death Notices for Laois - Monday, January 10, 2022

Mary Roche - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 9 of Mary Roche (née Whelan) of Mountrath rd, Portlaoise.



In her 87th year. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John and son John (Jnr). She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family; Mary, June, Pascal, Jacinta, Peter and Christy. Sadly missed by all her family, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, much loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially life long friends Babs and Julie.

Mary's family thanks you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. Funeral arrives at SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, on Wednesday for 12 noon requiem Mass. May be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.



Pat Campion - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Saturday, January 8 of Pat (Paddy) Campion of Clonagooden, Borris-in-Ossory and formerly of Kilcotton.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his parents Pat's and Ciss (nee Dunne). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving Partner Mary and her family, brother Chris (Christy), sister Margaret (Corrigan), uncle Chris, brother in law John, nieces Lisa and Aoife, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, this Tuesday morning at 11.30am to Knockaroo Church (Eircode R3F886) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris in Ossory. Pat's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Borris in Ossory Parish online Facebook page.

Please adhere to government guidelines, regarding the wearing of face masks, hand shaking and adhere to social distancing at all times.



Jane Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 8 of Jane Byrne (née Dempsey) of Old Knockmay Rd, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sisters Rosie, Margaret and brother Ambrose. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe. Dearly loved mother to Joe, John, and James. Daughters in law, Aisling and Sinéad. Sister Kathleen, brother Eamon. Sisters in law, Brothers in law. Her beloved grandchildren Caoimhe, Oisin, Aoibheann, Robyn and Oran, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 3pm with rosary recital at 8pm. On Tuesday, removal from her residence to arrive at SS Peter and Pauls church for 2pm requiem Mass. Mass. May be viewed online at https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing.

Andrew O'Reilly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, January 8 of Andrew O'Reilly of Connolly Street, Mountmellick.



Unexpectedly in Portlaoise General Hospital. Predeceased by his late father, Andrew. Sadly missed by his loving mother Sarah, her partner Matt, beloved aunt Mary, brothers and sisters, Adrian, Sinéad, Brendan, Lisa and Brian, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Liam, Nuala, Stacey, Bernard and Dawn, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Michael McCormack - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 8 of Michael McCormack of Athy, and late of Portlaoise.

Beloved husband of Catherine (Dolly) and most cherished father to Gerardine (Kelly), Jacqueline (Downes), Emmanuel, John , Adrienne (McEvoy), sons-in-law Luke, Frank, Conor, daughters-in-law Sheila and Anne, adored grandchildren Niamh, Colm, Katie, Laura, Clare, Megan, Caoimhe, Ciara, Emma, Jack, Kevin, Paul, Fiona and great granddaughters Ngila and Isabelle, brothers, sisters, in-laws, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday morning in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie Removal afterwards to St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

House will be strictly private due to Covid-19.

Tom Looby - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, January 7 of Tom Looby of Marian Ave, Portlaoise, and late of Carrick-on-Suir and Farnane, Millstreet Co. Waterford.

On his 90th birthday. Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by wife Teresa. Dearly loved father to Caroline, Declan, Regina, and Enda. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Lar, daughter in law Aisling, Regina's partner Michael, relatives, cousins and friends.

On Tuesday, Removal from his residence to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon Mass. May be viewed online at https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing. House private.

Rita Coss - Ballybrophy

The death took place on Friday, January 7 of Rita Coss (née Nolan) of Ballybrophy, and formerly Freneystown, Castlewarren, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John and her sisters Nano and Pauline and her brothers Pat and John. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters, Noreen, Annemarie, Sean, Caroline, Mairead, Deirdre and Denis, sons-in-law Pat, Mike and Rick, daughters-in-law Annette and Olga, grandchildren Sinead, Patrick, Jack, Emmajane, John, Eilis, Michael, Danny, Jamie, Darragh, Sophie and Denis, her sister Moira, sister-in-law Cassie, brother-in-law Ben, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her residence on Monday at 10.30am to St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by interment in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris-in-Ossory. (Borris-In-Ossory parish online Facebook page). Please adhere to the COVID-19 Directive regarding public safety. Family flowers only by request. House Private. The Coss family thank you for your understanding at this time.

Johnny O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, January 7 of Johnny O'Brien of the Old Knockmay Rd., Portlaoise.



Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Maura. And dearly loved father to Toney, Richard, Christina (Timmons), Maureen (Ryan) and John. Deeply regretted by his brother Billy. Sisters in law Joan and Marie. Daughters in law Martina, Margaret, Francis, sons in law Joe and Liam. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren. nephews, nieces, relatives and a very large circle of friends. And his little friend Millie.

Johnny was “ A true son of the town”

Reposing at his residence from Saturday evening with house private on Monday morning. Removal on Monday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's church for 1.30pm requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery Portlaoise. May be viewed online at https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing. The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

John Woods - Durrow

The death took place on Thursday, January 6 of John Woods of Carrigan St, Durrow.



Peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Helen. Predeceased by his sister Claire and brothers Tom and Liam. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, children Brian, Anne, Dermot, Tracey and Sean, sister Mary, brothers Ger and Des, son in law, daughter in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home Durrow from 10am on Monday morning with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass in Holy Trinity Church Durrow on Tuesday morning at 11.30am. Removal immediately afterwards to the Island Crematorium Cork for service at 3pm.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing at all times. House private please.

Richard Stapleton - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, January 6 of Richard (Dick) Stapleton of Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow; formerly of Clondalkin, Dublin, Stradbally and Timahoe.



In the loving care of Baltinglass Community Hospital, aged 100 years, 7 months and 4 days. Predeceased by his lovely wife, Norah. He will be sadly missed by his daughter Kathleen and his son Christy, his daughter-in-law and carer, Mary, and son-in-law, Paddy, grandchildren Lisa Marie, Robert, Jack and Anna, great grandchildren Lucy, Jack (recently deceased), Zoe, Madison Norah, Mollie, Ronan and Cillian, sister Bridie (Michigan), brother Tony (London), and as Dick himself said "all my friends".

Dick will be reposing at his home in Kiltegan (W91YD45) from 2-5pm on Saturday and 2pm to 5pm on Sunday. House is strictly private on Monday morning. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Baltinglass at 11am on Monday followed by a burial in Newlands Cross Graveyard, Dublin at 1.30pm.

Zdzaslaw Gronowski - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, December 20 of Zdzaslaw Gronowski of Bianconi Way, Portlaoise.



Suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving son Tomasz, daughters Katarzyna, Sylwia, Edyta and Honorata, and all his extended family.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8 pm. Prayers will be recited at 7pm. Cremation will take place on Friday. A Memorial Mass for Zdzaslaw will take place in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise on this coming Monday at 12 noon. It may be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Ashes will be interred afterwards in SS Peter and Pauls Cemetery, Portlaoise. Zdzaslaw's family would like to extend an heartfelt to all their friends who offered them such great support during this difficult time.