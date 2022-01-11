Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Robin Kennedy - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, January 9 of Robin (Robert) Kennedy of Aylesbury, Dublin 24 and formerly of Mountrath.

Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved husband of Phil and much loved dad of Jillian and James. Robin will be forever loved and sadly missed by his loving family; son in law Aidan, daughter in law Ali, his adored grandchildren Holly, Aoife, Bobby and Róisìn, sisters Emily and Gay, brother Seamus, sisters-in- law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal on Friday morning to St Anne’s Church, Bohernabreena, for Requiem Mass 10am (https://www.churchservices.tv/bohernabreena) followed by cremation service at The Victorian Chapel, Mt. Jerome Crematorium.

Covid-19 protective measures must be adhered to at all times.

Anne O'Neill - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, January 10 of Anne (Nancy) O'Neill (née Sydes) of Huntsgrove, Ashbourne, and Portlaoise.



Peacefully, in the care of the staff at Dunboyne Nursing Home, in her 98th year. Predeceased by her husband Patrick and her son Jimmy. Loving mother of Claire. Sadly missed by her family, grandchildren Louise, Sarah and Christopher, great grandchildren, daughter-in-law Kathy, son-in-law Sean, Louise`s partner Ashley, sister Betty, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many dear neighbours and good friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ashbourne at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Strict Covid Restrictions will be adhered to at all times.

Nancy's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on; https://www.churchservices.tv/ashbourne

Mary Roche - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 9 of Mary Roche (née Whelan) of Mountrath rd, Portlaoise.



In her 87th year. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John and son John (Jnr). She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family; Mary, June, Pascal, Jacinta, Peter and Christy. Sadly missed by all her family, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, much loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially life long friends Babs and Julie.

Mary's family thanks you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. Funeral arrives at SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, on Wednesday for 12 noon requiem Mass. May be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Pat Campion - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Saturday, January 8 of Pat (Paddy) Campion of Clonagooden, Borris-in-Ossory and formerly of Kilcotton.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his parents Pat's and Ciss (nee Dunne). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving Partner Mary and her family, brother Chris (Christy), sister Margaret (Corrigan), uncle Chris, brother in law John, nieces Lisa and Aoife, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, this Tuesday morning at 11.30am to Knockaroo Church (Eircode R3F886) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris in Ossory. Pat's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Borris in Ossory Parish online Facebook page.

Please adhere to government guidelines, regarding the wearing of face masks, hand shaking and adhere to social distancing at all times.

Jane Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 8 of Jane Byrne (née Dempsey) of Old Knockmay Rd, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sisters Rosie, Margaret and brother Ambrose. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe. Dearly loved mother to Joe, John, and James. Daughters in law, Aisling and Sinéad. Sister Kathleen, brother Eamon. Sisters in law, Brothers in law. Her beloved grandchildren Caoimhe, Oisin, Aoibheann, Robyn and Oran, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 3pm with rosary recital at 8pm. On Tuesday, removal from her residence to arrive at SS Peter and Pauls church for 2pm requiem Mass. Mass. May be viewed online at https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing.

Andrew O'Reilly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, January 8 of Andrew O'Reilly of Connolly Street, Mountmellick.



Unexpectedly in Portlaoise General Hospital. Predeceased by his late father, Andrew. Sadly missed by his loving mother Sarah, her partner Matt, beloved aunt Mary, brothers and sisters, Adrian, Sinéad, Brendan, Lisa and Brian, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Liam, Nuala, Stacey, Bernard and Dawn, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Moloneys Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 6.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph's Church Mountmellick on Wednesday for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Mass can be live streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing must apply and face coverings must be worn. House private.

Michael McCormack - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 8 of Michael McCormack of Athy, and late of Portlaoise.

Beloved husband of Catherine (Dolly) and most cherished father to Gerardine (Kelly), Jacqueline (Downes), Emmanuel, John , Adrienne (McEvoy), sons-in-law Luke, Frank, Conor, daughters-in-law Sheila and Anne, adored grandchildren Niamh, Colm, Katie, Laura, Clare, Megan, Caoimhe, Ciara, Emma, Jack, Kevin, Paul, Fiona and great granddaughters Ngila and Isabelle, brothers, sisters, in-laws, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday morning in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie Removal afterwards to St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

House will be strictly private due to Covid-19.

Tom Looby - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, January 7 of Tom Looby of Marian Ave, Portlaoise, and late of Carrick-on-Suir and Farnane, Millstreet Co. Waterford.

On his 90th birthday. Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by wife Teresa. Dearly loved father to Caroline, Declan, Regina, and Enda. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Lar, daughter in law Aisling, Regina's partner Michael, relatives, cousins and friends.

On Tuesday, Removal from his residence to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon Mass. May be viewed online at https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing. House private.

John Woods - Durrow

The death took place on Thursday, January 6 of John Woods of Carrigan St, Durrow.



Peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Helen. Predeceased by his sister Claire and brothers Tom and Liam. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, children Brian, Anne, Dermot, Tracey and Sean, sister Mary, brothers Ger and Des, son in law, daughter in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home Durrow from 10am on Monday morning with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass in Holy Trinity Church Durrow on Tuesday morning at 11.30am. Removal immediately afterwards to the Island Crematorium Cork for service at 3pm.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing at all times. House private please.