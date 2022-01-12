Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, January 12, 2022

John Patrick Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, January 11 of John Patrick (Pat) Byrne of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise, and formerly of Viking Road, Arbour Hill, Dublin.

Peacefully, at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents John and Dinah, his sisters Agnes & Bernadette and his brother Tony. Deeply regretted by his sisters Muriel, June, Betty and Olive, his brothers James and Brian, nieces and nephews and extended family.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Robin Kennedy - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, January 9 of Robin (Robert) Kennedy of Aylesbury, Dublin 24 and formerly of Mountrath.

Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved husband of Phil and much loved dad of Jillian and James. Robin will be forever loved and sadly missed by his loving family; son in law Aidan, daughter in law Ali, his adored grandchildren Holly, Aoife, Bobby and Róisìn, sisters Emily and Gay, brother Seamus, sisters-in- law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal on Friday morning to St Anne’s Church, Bohernabreena, for Requiem Mass 10am (https://www.churchservices.tv/bohernabreena) followed by cremation service at The Victorian Chapel, Mt. Jerome Crematorium.

Covid-19 protective measures must be adhered to at all times.

Anne O'Neill - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, January 10 of Anne (Nancy) O'Neill (née Sydes) of Huntsgrove, Ashbourne, and Portlaoise.



Peacefully, in the care of the staff at Dunboyne Nursing Home, in her 98th year. Predeceased by her husband Patrick and her son Jimmy. Loving mother of Claire. Sadly missed by her family, grandchildren Louise, Sarah and Christopher, great grandchildren, daughter-in-law Kathy, son-in-law Sean, Louise`s partner Ashley, sister Betty, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many dear neighbours and good friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ashbourne at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Strict Covid Restrictions will be adhered to at all times.

Nancy's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on; https://www.churchservices.tv/ashbourne

Mary Roche - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 9 of Mary Roche (née Whelan) of Mountrath rd, Portlaoise.



In her 87th year. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John and son John (Jnr). She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family; Mary, June, Pascal, Jacinta, Peter and Christy. Sadly missed by all her family, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, much loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially life long friends Babs and Julie.

Mary's family thanks you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. Funeral arrives at SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, on Wednesday for 12 noon requiem Mass. May be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Andrew O'Reilly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, January 8 of Andrew O'Reilly of Connolly Street, Mountmellick.



Unexpectedly in Portlaoise General Hospital. Predeceased by his late father, Andrew. Sadly missed by his loving mother Sarah, her partner Matt, beloved aunt Mary, brothers and sisters, Adrian, Sinéad, Brendan, Lisa and Brian, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Liam, Nuala, Stacey, Bernard and Dawn, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Moloneys Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 6.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph's Church Mountmellick on Wednesday for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Mass can be live streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing must apply and face coverings must be worn. House private.