Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, January 13, 2022

Pete Corcoran - Courtwood

The death took place on Wednesday, January 12 of Pete Corcoran of Courtwood, Ballybrittas.



Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Josephine and brother John. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, family Majella, Johnny, Peter and Imelda, brother Willie, sisters Sr. Gemma, Mary and Josephine, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 2pm until 8pm. Removal from his residence on Friday at 11:30am arriving The Sacred Heart Church, Rath for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery Emo.

Everyone is asked to adhere to government guidelines regarding Social Distancing and wearing of face masks and handshaking.

Peter's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

Michael Butler - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, January 10 of Michael Butler of Goatstown, Dublin 14 and late of Abbeyleix.

In his 90th year (unexpectedly) in St Vincent’s Hospital, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 60 years of Maura (née Duffy) and loving father of Caitriona, Nuala, Eithne and Maura, predeceased by his sister Mary. He will be very sadly missed by his wife, daughters, grand daughter Caoimhe, brother Dick, Nuala’s husband Paul, Maura’s partner Guy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.30 pm in the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. For those of you who are unable to attend the Mass, you may view it on this link https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam/

John Patrick Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, January 11 of John Patrick (Pat) Byrne of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise, and formerly of Viking Road, Arbour Hill, Dublin.

Peacefully, at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents John and Dinah, his sisters Agnes & Bernadette and his brother Tony. Deeply regretted by his sisters Muriel, June, Betty and Olive, his brothers James and Brian, nieces and nephews and extended family.

Funeral arriving to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise on Friday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery. Please adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines.

Mass which may be viewed online at http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/

Robin Kennedy - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, January 9 of Robin (Robert) Kennedy of Aylesbury, Dublin 24 and formerly of Mountrath.

Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved husband of Phil and much loved dad of Jillian and James. Robin will be forever loved and sadly missed by his loving family; son in law Aidan, daughter in law Ali, his adored grandchildren Holly, Aoife, Bobby and Róisìn, sisters Emily and Gay, brother Seamus, sisters-in- law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal on Friday morning to St Anne’s Church, Bohernabreena, for Requiem Mass 10am (https://www.churchservices.tv/bohernabreena) followed by cremation service at The Victorian Chapel, Mt. Jerome Crematorium.

Covid-19 protective measures must be adhered to at all times.

Anne O'Neill - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, January 10 of Anne (Nancy) O'Neill (née Sydes) of Huntsgrove, Ashbourne, and Portlaoise.



Peacefully, in the care of the staff at Dunboyne Nursing Home, in her 98th year. Predeceased by her husband Patrick and her son Jimmy. Loving mother of Claire. Sadly missed by her family, grandchildren Louise, Sarah and Christopher, great grandchildren, daughter-in-law Kathy, son-in-law Sean, Louise`s partner Ashley, sister Betty, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many dear neighbours and good friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ashbourne at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Strict Covid Restrictions will be adhered to at all times.

Nancy's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on; https://www.churchservices.tv/ashbourne