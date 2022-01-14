Deaths in Laois - Friday, January 14, 2022

Joe Ryan - Errill
The death took place on Thursday, January 13 of Joe Ryan of Templequain, Errill.
Peacefully in the care of all the staff in Fennor Hill Care Facility, Urlingford and in the loving arms of his family. Predeceased by his wife Sheila (neé Delaney) and their angel Michael. Sadly missed by his daughter Olivia, son-in-law Dave, grandchild Johanna, sister Peggy (Bowe), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, dear neighbours and friends.
Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home from 5.30pm to 7pm this Friday evening. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday in the Church of Our Lady, Queen of the Universe, Errill, followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery. Please adhere to the COVID-19 directives regarding public gathering etiquette.
