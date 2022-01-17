Death Notices for Laois - Monday, January 17, 2022

Celine Dully - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, January 14 of Celine Dully (née O`Neill) of Glenside, Portlaoise.



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Portlaoise Regional Hospital.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul's Church Portlaoise. Burial will follow in Coosan Cemetery Athlone.

Michael Drew - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, January 13 of Michael Drew of Raheny, Dublin, and formerly of Cabra and Portlaoise.

Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne surrounded by his loving family at St Francis Hospice Raheny. Beloved husband and best friend to Bridie, cherished Dad to Louise, Gillian, Martina, Michelle and Mikey, sons in law Matthew, Michael, Damien and Stuart, Mick will be very sadly missed by his adored grandchildren Belle, Daniel, Charlie, Frankie and Lottie, sister Anne, brother Matthew, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his wide circle of friends.

Removal Monday to the Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace, Raheny for 10am Funeral Mass followed by Cremation service in Glasnevin Crematorium. Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://rahenyparish.ie/watch-us-live/

Michael’s Cremation Service can also be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/glasnevin/chapel- webstream.html

Peter Farrelly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, January 10 of Peter Farrelly of The Green, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, and late of Firmullagh, Moyne, Co. Longford.

Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Dearly loved husband to Delia. Loving brother to Rosaleen Leiva. Deeply regretted by his brother in law Mario, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Jimmy Farrelly (Birmingham) , and sisters Philomena Egan and Mary-Brigid McDermot (Roscommon)

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on this Sunday evening from 5pm with rosary at 6pm. On Monday removal to SS Peter and Paul's Church to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. May be viewed online at https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing.

