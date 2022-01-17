Search

17 Jan 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Monday, January 17, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Monday, January 17, 2022

Reporter:

Express Reporter

17 Jan 2022

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Celine Dully - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, January 14 of Celine Dully (née O`Neill) of Glenside, Portlaoise. 

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Portlaoise Regional Hospital.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul's Church Portlaoise. Burial will follow in Coosan Cemetery Athlone. 

Michael Drew - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, January 13 of Michael Drew of Raheny, Dublin, and formerly of Cabra and Portlaoise.

Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne surrounded by his loving family at St Francis Hospice Raheny. Beloved husband and best friend to Bridie, cherished Dad to Louise, Gillian, Martina, Michelle and Mikey, sons in law Matthew, Michael, Damien and Stuart, Mick will be very sadly missed by his adored grandchildren Belle, Daniel, Charlie, Frankie and Lottie, sister Anne, brother Matthew, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his wide circle of friends.

Removal Monday to the Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace, Raheny for 10am Funeral Mass followed by Cremation service in Glasnevin Crematorium. Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://rahenyparish.ie/watch-us-live/

Michael’s Cremation Service can also be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/glasnevin/chapel- webstream.html

Peter Farrelly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, January 10 of Peter Farrelly of The Green, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, and late of Firmullagh, Moyne, Co. Longford.

Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Dearly loved husband to Delia. Loving brother to Rosaleen Leiva. Deeply regretted by his brother in law Mario, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Jimmy Farrelly (Birmingham) , and sisters Philomena Egan and Mary-Brigid McDermot (Roscommon)

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on this Sunday evening from 5pm with rosary at 6pm. On Monday removal to SS Peter and Paul's Church to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. May be viewed online at https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing. 
 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media