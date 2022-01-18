Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Martin Kirwan - Kilbricken

The death took place on Monday, January 17 of Martin (Murt) Kirwan of Togher Cross, Killeaney, Kilbricken.



Peacefully at home surrounded by his broken hearted family. Predeceased by his parents, son John Paul and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving and heartbroken wife Ann, sons Martin, Anthony and Jimmy, daughters Mary, Martha and Nóirín, his 13 adoring grandchildren, sister Kathleen, brothers Billy, Pad, Tom, Jim and Charlie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and lifelong friends.

Reposing at his home (eircode R32 EWR9) on Tuesday afternoon from 3pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid’s Church Shanahoe, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending the funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.



Frank White - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 16 of Frank White of Newpark, Portlaoise and late of Rathdowney.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Frank, beloved husband of May and dearly loved father to Tomás, Tim, Declan and Sinéad. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters in law, Marie and Esther, grandchildren, Tadhg, Katy, Keelin, James and Tom, his sister Mary and brother Séan, his extended family and a wide circle of friends, neighbours and former colleagues in the ESB. Predeceased by his brother Denis.

House private please. Frank's family thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral arrives at SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise on Wednesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. May be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Patrick Guy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 16 of Patrick Guy of Portlaoise and formerly of Bluebell.

Peacefully after a long illness in the care of Portlaoise (Midland Regional) Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Pat will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his sister Adrienne, brothers Conrad and Audi, his nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Clondalkin Village on Wednesday between 3.30pm and 5pm. Funeral Service on Thursday at 2.20pm in Newlands Crematorium Chapel followed by cremation. Pat's funeral service may be viewed at 2.20pm on Thursday by clicking on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium.

Celine Dully - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, January 14 of Celine Dully (née O`Neill) of Glenside, Portlaoise.



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Portlaoise Regional Hospital.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul's Church Portlaoise. Burial will follow in Coosan Cemetery Athlone.