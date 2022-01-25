Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Peter Casey - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, January 24 of Peter Casey of Waterfront Apartments, French Church Street, Portarlington, and formerly of Tallaght, Dublin.

Unexpectedly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving family, neighbours and friends.

Removal from his residence on Thursday at 11:15am arriving The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin for Funeral Service at 1pm.

Peter's Funeral Service will be streamed live on

https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/



Phyllis Monaghan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 22 of Phyllis Monaghan (née Harrington) of Highfield Meadows, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospital, Shaen. Predeceased by her son Declan and son-in-law Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, her adored children Gerard, Carol, David and Pamela, daughters-in-law Vivienne and Nuala, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem mass. May be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Patricia Murphy - Maganey

The death took place on Saturday, January 22 of Patricia (Pat) Murphy (née Dillon) of Grange, Maganey.



At the Hermitage Clinic, Dublin. Beloved wife of Tom and much loved mother of Declan and Damien. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters-in-law Natalie and Isabel, grandchildren Andrea, Sean, Sophia, Ethan and Alex, sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 1.15pm to Newlands Cross Crematorium for committal service at 2.20pm

The service may be viewed on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Margaret Brennan - Arles

The death took place on Saturday, January 22 of Margaret Brennan of Arles, Ballickmoyler.

Suddenly predeceased by her mother Margaret, father William, brothers Joe, Dan, Pat, Br. Damian and Vincent. Sisters Mary and Bernie, nephew Seán, brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Deeply regretted by her sisters Bridie and Catherine, brothers Liam and Seán, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home in Arles this Tuesday evening from 6.30pm and all day Wednesday with rosary at 8pm on both evenings. Arriving for funeral mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles at 12pm on Thursday 27th January. Mass will be live streamed from https://arlesparish.ie. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Keenan - Raheen

The death took place on Thursday, December 2 of Patrick Keenan of Raheen.

In memory of Patrick Keenan who died at Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow. Patrick was much loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life at Breakspear Crematorium took place Friday, 7th January, at 12 noon. Webcast details can be found at: https://patrickkeenan.muchloved.com/

Requiem Mass on Saturday, 29th January, at 12 noon in St. Fintan’s Church, Raheen. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.