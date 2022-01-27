Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, January 27, 2022

Attracta Fallon - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, January 25 of Attracta Fallon of Derryguile, Mountmellick, and formerly of Main St., Clonaslee.

Passed away unexpectedly at her residence. Deeply regretted by her beloved children Vanessa, Martina and Patrick and their father Vincent.

Attracta will be dearly missed by her brother Michael, sisters Josie, Margaret, and Catherine, daughter-in-law Edel, sons-in-law Kevin and Dan, her much adored grandchildren Katie, Michael, Sadie, Rory, Cillian and Lachlan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Norrie Roche - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, January 25 of Norrie Roche (née Lodge) of Malachi Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin and late of Abbeyleix.

Peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Jackie. She will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Ann, Betty and Jean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Bourke's Funeral Home, 71 Queen Street, Dublin 7 from 2pm Friday until removal to The Church of the Holy Family, Aughrim Street, arriving at 5.30pm. Norrie’s Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 10am which can be viewed live on the parish webcam with burial afterwards at St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Norrie’s funeral cortege will pass Malachi Road after Mass on the way to the cemetery.

Breda Curran - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, January 22 of Breda Curran (née Moore) of Ranelagh, Dublin and Stradbally.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of St.Vincen's Hospital, Elm Park. Breda pre-deceased by, her daughter Mary who, passed on 25th November 2011. Sadly missed by her loving son Martin, son-in-law Seamus, grandchildren Alison, Caroline and Lily extended family relatives and friends. Family flowers only please.

Breda's funeral service will take place at 12pm in Newlands Crematorium, Ballymount Road, Tallaght this Friday, 28th January.

Breda's service will be streamed live by clicking on the following link and scrolling down to Chapel Service - Webstreaming.

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html



Peter Casey - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, January 24 of Peter Casey of Waterfront Apartments, French Church Street, Portarlington, and formerly of Tallaght, Dublin.

Unexpectedly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving family, neighbours and friends.

Removal from his residence on Thursday at 11:15am arriving The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin for Funeral Service at 1pm.

Peter's Funeral Service will be streamed live on

https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Margaret Brennan - Arles

The death took place on Saturday, January 22 of Margaret Brennan of Arles, Ballickmoyler.

Suddenly predeceased by her mother Margaret, father William, brothers Joe, Dan, Pat, Br. Damian and Vincent. Sisters Mary and Bernie, nephew Seán, brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Deeply regretted by her sisters Bridie and Catherine, brothers Liam and Seán, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home in Arles this Tuesday evening from 6.30pm and all day Wednesday with rosary at 8pm on both evenings. Arriving for funeral mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles at 12pm on Thursday 27th January. Mass will be live streamed from https://arlesparish.ie. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Keenan - Raheen

The death took place on Thursday, December 2 of Patrick Keenan of Raheen.

In memory of Patrick Keenan who died at Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow. Patrick was much loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life at Breakspear Crematorium took place Friday, 7th January, at 12 noon. Webcast details can be found at: https://patrickkeenan.muchloved.com/

Requiem Mass on Saturday, 29th January, at 12 noon in St. Fintan’s Church, Raheen. Interment afterwards in the adjoining