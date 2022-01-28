Death Notices for Laois - Friday, January 28, 2022

Michael Delaney - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, January 27 of Michael Delaney of Wolfe Tone Street, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, at The Regional Hospital Tullamore. Retired Glanbia Employee. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Stella, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Chrissie Kelly - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, January 27 of Chrissie (Christina) Kelly (née 0'Connor) of Ballycoolan, Stradbally.



Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne. Loving wife of PJ and adored mother of Monica, Catriona and PJ (Jnr). She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband and family, her grandchildren Rachel, Jamie, Liam, Aaron, Jeremy, James, Michael, Jack and Patrick Joseph, her sisters Maureen, Nancy, Patrica and Eileen, her brothers Lazerian and Denis, daughter-in-law Elva, sons-in-law Joe and Mark, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law,sisters-in-law, family circle , friends and neighbours

Funeral Arrangements later.

Leo Broughan - Abbeyleix and Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, January 26 of Leo Broughan of Abbeyleix, and formerly of St Brigid's Square, Portarlington.

Unexpectedly, at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving children Claire and Adrian and their mother Mary, brothers, sisters, the extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Saturday from 3.30pm with removal at 4.50pm, arriving at St Michael's Church, Portarlington, at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.15pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Leo's evening Reception Prayers and Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Attracta Fallon - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, January 25 of Attracta Fallon of Derryguile, Mountmellick, and formerly of Main St., Clonaslee.

Passed away unexpectedly at her residence. Deeply regretted by her beloved children Vanessa, Martina and Patrick and their father Vincent.

Attracta will be dearly missed by her brother Michael, sisters Josie, Margaret, and Catherine, daughter-in-law Edel, sons-in-law Kevin and Dan, her much adored grandchildren Katie, Michael, Sadie, Rory, Cillian and Lachlan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Norrie Roche - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, January 25 of Norrie Roche (née Lodge) of Malachi Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin and late of Abbeyleix.

Peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Jackie. She will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Ann, Betty and Jean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Bourke's Funeral Home, 71 Queen Street, Dublin 7 from 2pm on Friday until removal to The Church of the Holy Family, Aughrim Street, arriving at 5.30pm. Norrie’s Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 10am which can be viewed live on the parish webcam with burial afterwards at St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Norrie’s funeral cortege will pass Malachi Road after Mass on the way to the cemetery.

Breda Curran - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, January 22 of Breda Curran (née Moore) of Ranelagh, Dublin and Stradbally.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of St.Vincen's Hospital, Elm Park. Breda pre-deceased by, her daughter Mary who, passed on 25th November 2011. Sadly missed by her loving son Martin, son-in-law Seamus, grandchildren Alison, Caroline and Lily extended family relatives and friends. Family flowers only please.

Breda's funeral service will take place at 12pm in Newlands Crematorium, Ballymount Road, Tallaght this Friday, 28th January.

Breda's service will be streamed live by clicking on the following link and scrolling down to Chapel Service - Webstreaming.

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Patrick Keenan - Raheen

The death took place on Thursday, December 2 of Patrick Keenan of Raheen.

In memory of Patrick Keenan who died at Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow. Patrick was much loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life at Breakspear Crematorium took place Friday, 7th January, at 12 noon. Webcast details can be found at: https://patrickkeenan.muchloved.com/

Requiem Mass on Saturday, 29th January, at 12 noon in St. Fintan’s Church, Raheen. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.