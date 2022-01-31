Death Notices for Laois - Monday, January 31, 2022

Noel Carthy - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, January 30 of Noel Carthy of Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix, and formerly Dublin.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, after an illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Jonathan, daughters Joanne and Janice, sons-in-law James and Paul, beloved grandchildren Leah, Evan, Lara, P.J. and Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence with removal on Tuesday morning at 11.40am to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, for 12 noon Requiem Mass which can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Abbeyleix.

Paddy Grace - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, January 29 of Paddy Grace of Woodbrook, Mountrath.



Peacefully, in the care of the matron and staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Sadly missed by his nieces, neighbours, and friends.

Removal from Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath on Monday morning to St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath, for Burial at 12 noon.

Winifred Farrell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 29 of Winifred O'Farrell (née Touhy) of Slí An Aifrinn, Athlone, Westmeath and formerly Portlaoise.



Predeceased by her beloved husband Col. Brendan, sisters Rita and Lottie and granddaughter Lia. Sadly missed by her loving sons Peter, David and Frank, daughter Emer (Hewson), daughters-in-law Janet, Geraldine and Patricia, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren David, Andrew, Rory, Ciara and Daragh, great grandson Kai, nephews, nieces, in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand on Monday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

For those unable to attend or just wish to live stream Winnie's Funeral Mass, please click on the link below on Tuesday at 12 noon: https://www.churchservices.tv/coosan

Edward Carey - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, January 29 of Edward (Ned) Carey of Lea Main Street, Portarlington



Peacefully in the excellent care of the management and staff of Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Predeceased by his loving son Brendan (Dec 2019). Loving husband of Joan and much loved father of Pauline, Helen, Una and Edward. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, brother Paul, cherished grandchildren, daughter-in-law Suzanne, sons-in-law Myles and Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, cousins, extended family, dear friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home (eircode R32 HF00) on Sunday evening from 4pm until 7pm. Removal from his residence on Monday morning at 11am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Ned's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Anne Fitzpatrick - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 29 of Anne Fitzpatrick of Harpurs Lane, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, in the loving care of her family at her residence. Predeceased by her loving husband Tom and beloved parents Mary and Daniel. Deeply regretted by her daughter Martina, Sons Billy, Tom, Des and Ken. Grandchildren Jack and Emma and great grandchild Cillian. And Son in law Paul. Her deceased brother Daniel, sisters Josephine and Evelyn. Extended family and friends.

House private please. Anne's family thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. Funeral arrives at SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise on Monday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. May be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Cremation will follow afterwards. Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Joan Kavanagh - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, January 28 of Joan Kavanagh (née Stapleton) of Thornberry, Abbeyleix, and formerly Thomastown Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully, at home in the presence of her family. Predeceased by her husband Jerry and her daughter Marian. Sadly mourned by her loving family, Tony, Carmen, Geraldine, Val and Sean, grandchildren, P.J., Zita, Eoghan, Sean, Orla and Liam, her great grand daughter Maeve, sons-in-law Henk and Patsy, daughter-in-law Chris, loving siblings Aggie and Jim, brother and sister in laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her residence at 11.40am on Monday to the Church Of The Most Holy Rosary for 12 noon Requiem Mass. The Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Attracta Fallon - Mountmellick and Clonaslee

The death took place on Tuesday, January 25 of Attracta Fallon of Derryguile, Mountmellick, and formerly of Main St., Clonaslee.

Unexpectedly, at her residence. Deeply regretted by her beloved children Vanessa, Martina and Patrick and their father Vincent. Attracta will be dearly missed by her brother Michael, sisters Josie, Margaret, and Catherine, daughter-in-law Edel, sons-in-law Kevin and Dan, her much adored grandchildren Katie, Michael, Sadie, Rory, Cillian and Lachlan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from her residence on Monday at 11.15am arriving to St. Manman’s Church, Clonaslee for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in St. Manman’s Cemetery, Clonaslee. Covid guidelines of mask wearing and hand sanitisation is respectfully requested by those in attendance. Attracta’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv by selecting county Laois.

