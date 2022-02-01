Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Jack Kelly - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, January 31 of Jack Kelly of Portnahinch, Portarlington.



Jack passed away peacefully in his 103rd year in the company of his loving family and in the excellent and tender care of the Management and staff in Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Predeceased by his wife Mary Kate and daughter Ann. Sadly missed by his grandson David and his wife Claire, sister in-law Bridie, son in- law Jim, grandchildren Louise, Barry and Kevin, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm with recital of the rosary at 6.45pm. Removal by Whelehan Funeral Directors on Thursday morning at 10.40am to arrive at Saint Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick, for 11am Requiem Mass which will be streamed live on this link https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/. Interment to follow in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

Current Covid restrictions apply. Face masks to be worn in the funeral home and in the church, please.

Philip Murphy - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, January 30 of Philip Murphy of Forest, Mountrath.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St Kieran's Care Home, Rathcabbin, Co Tipperary. Predeceased by his mother Josie, sister Mary and uncles Matt, Liam and Paddy. Sadly missed by his heartbroken sister Margaret, nephews Alex and Ken and the Murphy family (Ann, Matthew, Carole and Patrick) as well as extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home Mountrath on Tuesday evening from 7pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fintan’s Church Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Mountrath.

Philip’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountrathparish.ie

Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

William Brennan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, January 30 of William (Willie) Brennan of Balladine, Abbeyleix.



Predeceased by his wife Lyla and grandson Eoin. Deeply regretted by his daughter Rachel, sons DJ and David, son-in-law Shane, brothers Paddy, Stephen and James, sisters May and Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

Reposing in the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix from 6pm on Tuesday, with recital of the Rosary at 6.30pm. Removal from his residence on Wednesday at 11.40am to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary for 12 noon Requiem Mass.

Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam

Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Seána Brennan - Ballyroan

The death took place on Saturday, January 29 of Seána Brennan of Newtown, Ballyroan, and Ballyragget.



Suddenly, after a short illness at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved partner of Liam Irwin. Deeply regretted by Liam, her mother Mary, sisters Majella and Teresa, aunt Betty, brothers in law Tommy and Robert, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Liam's residence (Ballyroan) on Tuesday with rosary at 7pm. Removal to her mother's residence (Greenview, Ballyragget) on Wednesday. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyragget, on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St Finnan's Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing at all times.

Noel Carthy - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, January 30 of Noel Carthy of Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix, and formerly Dublin.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, after an illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Jonathan, daughters Joanne and Janice, sons-in-law James and Paul, beloved grandchildren Leah, Evan, Lara, P.J. and Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence with removal on Tuesday morning at 11.40am to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, for 12 noon Requiem Mass which can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Abbeyleix.

Winifred Farrell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 29 of Winifred O'Farrell (née Touhy) of Slí An Aifrinn, Athlone, Westmeath and formerly Portlaoise.



Predeceased by her beloved husband Col. Brendan, sisters Rita and Lottie and granddaughter Lia. Sadly missed by her loving sons Peter, David and Frank, daughter Emer (Hewson), daughters-in-law Janet, Geraldine and Patricia, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren David, Andrew, Rory, Ciara and Daragh, great grandson Kai, nephews, nieces, in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand on Monday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

For those unable to attend or just wish to live stream Winnie's Funeral Mass, please click on the link below on Tuesday at 12 noon: https://www.churchservices.tv/coosan