Death Notices for Laois - Friday, February 4, 2022

P.J. Butler - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, February 2 of P.J. Butler of Rathsaran, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his parents John and Johanna. P.J. will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, his children John, Catriona, Pádraig, his grandchildren twins Séan and Conor, sisters Johanna and Brigid, his son-in-law Kenneth Lawson, his daughter-in-law Veronica, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, on Saturday and Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm on both evenings with rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 am followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to Laois Hospice.

The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney. Please observe the current guidelines regarding social distancing, mask wearing and hand shaking at all times.



Margaret Treacy - Ballybrophy

The death took place on Thursday, February 3 of Margaret (Peg) Treacy (née Holland) of Rathmore, Ballybrophy, Laois



Peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Jeremiah. Deeply regretted by her family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Rathmore) on Friday. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Canice's Church, Borris-In-Ossory followed by interment in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris-In-Ossory.



Carmel O'Gorman - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, February 2 of Carmel O'Gorman (née Lynch) of Rathevan View., Portlaoise.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her mother Kathleen and baby sister Cliona. Dearly loved wife to Pat. Deeply regretted by her husband, father Aidan, brothers Paul and Aidan, sisters Barbara Meagher, Norma O`Neill, Gwen Walsh (USA) and Geraldine Walsh, mother in law, father in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6.30pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at SS Peter and Pauls Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Cremation will follow later.

Mass May be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

Carmel's family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.



Rita Fitzpatrick - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, February 2 of Rita Fitzpatrick of Esker, Mountmellick.



Peacefully in her home, at Esker, Mountmellick. Predeceased by her husband Sean, brothers Tom, Sean and Pat, her sister Marie and her daughter in law Sheila, she is mourned by her sister Philomena, her children John, Mary, Frances, Grace, Noel and Josephine, her daughter in law Geraldine, her sons-in-law Robert, Liam, Willie and Patrick, her brother in law P.J., her sisters in law Bernie, Ettie and Sadie, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, wonderful neighbours and everyone in her care team.

Reposing in her home this evening from 6pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Reposing in her home on Thursday until removal at 7pm to arrive in St. Fintan’s Church, Ballyfin at 7.30pm. Rita’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 4th, at 11am followed by her burial in the new cemetery in Ballyfin.

John Scully - Timahoe

The death took place on Wednesday, February 2 of John Scully of The Pike, Timahoe.



Peacefully in the company of his loving family. John will be sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, daughter Claire, sons Ger, Brian and Sean. Adored grandfather to his seven grandchildren. Deeply regretted by his daughters in law, son in law, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

John is reposing privately at his residence. Removal by Whelehan Funeral Directors on Saturday morning at 11.20am to arrive at Saint Michael's Church, Timahoe, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Timahoe. John's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.whelehanfunerals.com/johnscully

Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the precincts of the cemetery grounds. The Scully family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive and difficult time.

Michael O'Rourke - Clogrennane

The death took place on Wednesday, February 2 of Michael O'Rourke of Clogrennane, Carlow.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at his home. Beloved husband of the late Annie and much loved father of Valerie, Desmond, Brian, Collette, Siobhan, Micheal, Debbie, Michelle and Declan. He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode R93 N2Y3) all day on Friday with Prayers at 8pm that evening.

Removal from there on Saturday at 10.30am, to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael’s funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Cross Church, online streaming service by using the following link https://www.facebook.com/GraiguecullenKilleshin/

Bridget Sheridan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, January 31 of Bridget Sheridan (née Brown) of Abbeycresent, Abbeyleix and formerly Dublin.

Peacefully in Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Kenneth and Graham, daughters-in-law Paula and Nicky, grandsons, dear friend and cousin Viv, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Saturday at 11am. Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam. Interment afterwards in St.Patrick's Cemetery.

Kathleen Seale - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, January 31 of Kathleen Seale (née Collier) of Clonenagh, Mountrath.



Following a tragic accident. Beloved wife of Gerry and much-loved mother of Adrian, Colm, David and Kathy. She will be greatly missed by her family, sisters Eilish and Mairead, brothers John Joe and Harry, brother-in-law Tony, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at home (R32 R802) on Thursday afternoon from 3pm. Removal on Friday morning (4th February) to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Kathleen's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.mountrathparish.ie

Family flowers only please. All donations to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Those attending the funeral are asked to wear masks and refrain from hand-shaking in accordance with Covid protocols.