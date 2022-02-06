Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, February 6, 2022

Larry O'Rourke - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, February 5 of Larry O'Rourke of O'Moore Street, Mountmellick.



Passed away, unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family, at Nass General Hospital. Predeceased by his son Joseph. Beloved husband to his devoted wife Mary and much loved father to Annette, Majella and Joseph. Sadly missed by his son-in-laws James and John, his adored grandchildren Gary, Darren, Amy and Megan, extended family, all his relatives and many friends.

Reposing in his home on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 6pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Mass can be live streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing must apply and face coverings must be worn.

House Strictly Private after the Rosary, Please

Bernard O'Keeffe - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, February 5 of Bernard (Bernie) O'Keeffe of Moanbawn, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at his sister Pauline’s residence, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness. Deeply regretted by his much loved son Cormac and partner Aideen, brother Jay, sisters Margaret (Kirwan), Marie (Bevans), Pauline (Seymour), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Leaving many broken hearts behind.

Reposing at his home on Monday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9.30am to St. Fintan’s Church Mountrath (eircode R32 EC61), arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery Mountrath.

Bernie's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountrathparish.ie

Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Michael Doran - Clonad

The death took place on Friday, February 4 of Michael (Mick) Doran of Clonad, Portlaoise.



Suddenly. Predeceased by his father Michael, mother Sheila, sister Maureen. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Michael and Conor, best friend Catherine, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6.30pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St Fintan's Church, Raheen, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The Doran family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Pauline Keyes - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, February 4 of Pauline (Polly) Keyes of Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly Togher Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the Mater Hospital, surrounded by her family ; she will be very sadly missed by her loving family, son Mark, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren Rebecca, Charlotte and Harry, brother Jim, sister Romi, sister-in-law Helen, nephews and nieces Gabriel, Rita, Eugene, Marie, Seamus, Treasa, Fearghal, Sinead, Gerard, Brian, Niall, Pat, Aidan, Donal, Sean, Anthony and Teresa, extended family, Pauline’s carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Massey Bros Funeral Home, Main Street, Finglas, on Monday, 7th February, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to St Columba’s Church, Iona Road, on Tuesday, 8th February, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Pauline’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast live using the following link https://www.ionaroadparish.ie/mass-times/webcam/

P.J. Butler - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, February 2 of P.J. Butler of Rathsaran, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his parents John and Johanna. P.J. will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, his children John, Catriona, Pádraig, his grandchildren twins Séan and Conor, sisters Johanna and Brigid, his son-in-law Kenneth Lawson, his daughter-in-law Veronica, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, on Saturday and Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm on both evenings with rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 am followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to Laois Hospice.

The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney. Please observe the current guidelines regarding social distancing, mask wearing and hand shaking at all times.