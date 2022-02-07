Death Notices for Laois - Monday, February 7, 2021

Reenie England - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Monday, February 7 of Reenie (Catherine) England of Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory.



Funeral Arrangements later.

Dan Cooke - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, February 6 of Dan Cooke of Villa Igea, Mosse Lane, Dublin Rd, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband to Meta. Loving father to Eadaoin, Siobhán and Dearbhail. Cherished grandfather to Niamh, Gillian, Tomas, Ríona, Grainne and Allanah. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons in law Seamus and Enda, also Richard, sister Eileen Connell (Newry) and brother James Cooke (Rathcoole), brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and former colleagues in An Post.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Monday from 4.30pm until 6pm. Funeral arriving at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon Mass on Tuesday. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Mass May be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. House private, please.

The Cooke family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Norman William Wilkinson - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, February 6 of Norman William Wilkinson of The Dangans, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, in his 91st year, at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise and previously in the loving care of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his brothers Victor, Alan and Edmund, sisters Gladys and Annie. Sadly missed by his loving sister Irene, sisters-in-law Eleanor and Ruby, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Monday evening from 7:30pm until 8:30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11:15am (travelling via The Commons and his residence) arriving Cloneyhurke Church, Garryhinch for Funeral Service at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Everyone is asked to adhere to Covid 19 guidelines regarding social distancing, wearing of facemasks and handshaking while attending the Chapel of Rest and funeral.

Norman's Funeral Service to be streamed live on: https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

John Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, February 5 of John Dunne of Davitt Road, Mountmellick, and formerly of Deerpark, Ballyfin.

Predeceased by his father Jim. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Fiona, his daughters Megan and Linda, grand daughter Croia, his mother Maura, his brothers Pat and Seamus, his sisters Breda and Majella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in his home on Tuesday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Mass can be live streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing must apply and face coverings must be worn. House Private in Wednesday morning.

Anthony Maher - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, February 5 of Anthony Maher of Ballyfarrell, Clonaslee.



Peacefully. Deeply regretted by his wife Ann, his children Tony, Helen, Jean and John, his much loved Grandchildren, his sisters Mary and Rita, extended family and friends.

Anthony's Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Manman's Church on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery. House Strictly Private.

Bernard O'Keeffe - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, February 5 of Bernard (Bernie) O'Keeffe of Moanbawn, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at his sister Pauline’s residence, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness. Deeply regretted by his much loved son Cormac and partner Aideen, brother Jay, sisters Margaret (Kirwan), Marie (Bevans), Pauline (Seymour), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Leaving many broken hearts behind.

Reposing at his home on Monday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9.30am to St. Fintan’s Church Mountrath (eircode R32 EC61), arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery Mountrath.

Bernie's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountrathparish.ie

Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Michael Doran - Clonad

The death took place on Friday, February 4 of Michael (Mick) Doran of Clonad, Portlaoise.



Suddenly. Predeceased by his father Michael, mother Sheila, sister Maureen. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Michael and Conor, best friend Catherine, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6.30pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St Fintan's Church, Raheen, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The Doran family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Pauline Keyes - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, February 4 of Pauline (Polly) Keyes of Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly Togher Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the Mater Hospital, surrounded by her family ; she will be very sadly missed by her loving family, son Mark, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren Rebecca, Charlotte and Harry, brother Jim, sister Romi, sister-in-law Helen, nephews and nieces Gabriel, Rita, Eugene, Marie, Seamus, Treasa, Fearghal, Sinead, Gerard, Brian, Niall, Pat, Aidan, Donal, Sean, Anthony and Teresa, extended family, Pauline’s carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Massey Bros Funeral Home, Main Street, Finglas, on Monday, 7th February, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to St Columba’s Church, Iona Road, on Tuesday, 8th February, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Pauline’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast live using the following link https://www.ionaroadparish.ie/mass-times/webcam/