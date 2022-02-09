Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Peter O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, February 9 of Peter (Peadar) O`Brien of St Johns Sq, Portlaoise and formerly Millview.

In the tender care of the staff of Suncroft Nuring home. Kildare. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Rita. Loving brothers Noel, Tony, Gerry, Pacal and Thomas And Brian O `Neill. Bros in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, relatives and former colleagues in Irish Rail.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Thursday from 7pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon Mass on Friday. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Mass May be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. House private, please.

The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.



Liam Devoy - Ballyroan

The death took place on Tuesday, February 8 of Liam Devoy of Ballyruin, Ballyroan.



Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his parents William and Mary, his sister Sheila, brothers Fintan, Dan and James. Liam will be sadly missed by his siblings Michael, Martin, Kitty and Seamus, his brothers in law Michael Cushen and Pat McAndrew, his sister in law Kathleen, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Reenie England - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Monday, February 7 of Reenie (Catherine) England of Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory.

In the care of the Matron and staff of The Dean Maxwell Home Roscrea. Pre-deceased by her parents Kitty and Joe. Deeply regretted by her sisters Esther, Noreen and Celine, brothers Joseph, TF and Gerard, sisters-in-law Carole, Margaret and Marianne, brother-in-law Leo, nieces, nephews, relatives good neighbours and many many friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday afternoon from 5pm to 7pm for close friends and family. Private removal from her residence on Friday morning at 10.30am arriving St. Molua's Church, Ballaghmore for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Face Masks to be worn at all times at the residence and church please.

Sir Erik Bennett - Donaghmore

The death took place on Friday, January 28 of Sir Erik Bennett, Air Vice Marshal (RAF), Sultanate of Oman and late of Glebe House, Donaghmore.

In Oman. Predeceased by his brother Bob, sisters Betty (Lalor) and Rita (Hearnden). Deeply regretted by his sister June (Powell), his nieces and nephews and their families and his many friends.

Funeral service Thursday 10th February at 2.30pm in St. Canice's Church, Aghaboe, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. The funeral service will be livestreamed on https://youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

John Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, February 5 of John Dunne of Davitt Road, Mountmellick, and formerly of Deerpark, Ballyfin.

Predeceased by his father Jim. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Fiona, his daughters Megan and Linda, grand daughter Croia, his mother Maura, his brothers Pat and Seamus, his sisters Breda and Majella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in his home on Tuesday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Mass can be live streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing must apply and face coverings must be worn. House Private in Wednesday morning.