Death Notices for Laois - Monday, February 14, 2022

Mary B. Culliton - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, February 12 of Mary B Culliton (née O'Gorman) of Mountmellick and Mullinahone, Tipperary



Proud Tipperary woman from Mullinahone. Predeceased by her husband Tomás. Beloved mother of Kathleen, John, Margaret, Tracy, Anne, David, Sinéad, Eoin and Gráinne. Also loved by sisters and brothers, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family and friends.

Well known in many circles including teaching, Comhaltas, ICA, Pro-Life, Credit Union, Foróige, Girl-Guides/Scouts, Sliabh Bloom Association, Laois Heritage Society, Laois Tourism and others. Gaelgóir bródúil ab ea í.

She died peacefully at home after a very short illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Leaba i measc na Naomh sna Flaithis d'ár Máthair álainn uasail. Suaimhneas sioraí di. Ní bheidh a leithéad ann arís.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home Mountmellick (eircode R32PC95) on Sunday from 3pm. Recital of the Rosary at 6pm. Removal from her home on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St. Joseph’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines face coverings must be worn.

Family flowers only. Donations to Debra Ireland. House strictly private.

Joss Robinson - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, February 12 of Joss Robinson of St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Agnes, sisters Aggie and Connie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy, sons Joseph and Michael, daughters Jacqueline and Margaret, brothers Jimmy, Paddy and Michael, son in law Dermot, daughter in law Margaret, brother in law Seamus, his adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5pm with rosary recital at 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at Ss Peter and Paul's Church for 2pm requiem Mass on Wednesday. Interment immediately afterwards in Ss Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Mass may be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

David Downes - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, February 8 of David Downes of Melport Close, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at Tallaght University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Celia, and great granddaughter Holly. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Teresa and Suzanne, brother Brian, son in law Andrew, his adored grandchildren, Stephanie, Ian, Charlotte, Kathleen and her husband Sam, great grandchildren Nala and Poppy, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Tuesday from 7pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Funeral arriving to SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass on Wednesday. Interment immediately afterwards in Ss Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Mass may be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Thomas Horan - Portarlington and Essex

The death took place on Thursday, February 10 of Thomas (Tommy) Horan of Essex, England and formerly of Bracklone Street, Portarlington, and Marian Hill, Portarlington.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Basildon Hospital Essex. Predeceased by his loving wife Eileen (nee Quinn) formerly of Athy County Kildare and dear son Paul. Deeply regretted by his loving son John, brother Sean and his wife Breda, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Funeral to take place at Brentwood Cathedral in Essex. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Sherry Shiel - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, February 8 of Sherry Shiel of Ballaghmore, Stradbally.

Peacefully, in the company of her family and friends. Sadly missed by her loving family husband Paul, sons Ryan and Tom, relatives and friends.

Sherry will be Reposing in the Presentation Chapel, Stradbally on Friday evening 18th of February from 6pm to 9pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 19th at 10am in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally R32WRH9. Cremation to follow in Newlands Cross Cremetorium, Dublin at 1pm. Sherry cremation service will be live streamed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Current covid restrictions apply. Mask wearing in church and crematorium please. No flowers please.

The Shiel family would like to thank you for your Co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive and difficult time. Sherry's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.whelehanfunerals.com/sherryshiel