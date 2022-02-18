Deaths in Laois - Friday, February 18, 2022

Rosheen Phelan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, February 17 of Rosheen (Roxy) Phelan of Rathmoyle Road, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully at home in the presence of her family after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her cherished aunt Val. Roxy is deeply regretted by her loving and hearthbroken husband and soulmate Jason, her loving and amazing sons Cathal and Setanta, her loving sister Victoria and partner Lori, ever caring father-in-law Ger, mother-in-law Anne, brothers-in-law Aaron and Mark, sisters-in-law Debbie and Nicole and nephew Charlie, all extended relatives and especially her ever supporting and wonderful circle of friends and neighbours and the special people she met on her journey who loved and cared for Roxy.

A public reposal will take place in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Sunday at 6pm. Recital of the Rosary at 7pm. Removal from her residence on Monday at 11.40 am to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium for 2.20pm Service.

Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/.webcam

Gerard P. Fleming - Cork and Laois

The death took place on Thursday, February 17 of Gerard P. (Gerry) Fleming of Hettyfield, Douglas, Cork and Laois



Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the staff at Ballincollig Community Nursing Unit. Dearly loved husband of Lucy (née O’Sullivan) and much loved father of Grace, Stephen and Joyce and loving brother of Carmel, Cecilia and the late Denise.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sisters, sons-in-law Timothy and Eamon, grandchildren Ben, Zoe and Sam, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road, of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd: On Sunday (February 20th) from 3pm to 4pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday (February 21st) in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ballinlough which can be viewed on https://ballinloughparishcork.ie/live-stream/

Funeral afterwards to St. John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea.

Breda Thompson - Ballyfin

The death took place on Wednesday, February 16 of Breda Thompson (née Mooney) of Ballylusk, Ballyfin.



Predeceased by her loving husband Gerry. Breda passed away peacefully in the company of family in MRHP.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Arthur Buckley - Coolrain

The death took place on Tuesday, February 15 of Arthur Buckley of Laurel Hill, Coolrain, and formerly Tarbert, Co. Kerry and ex. Coillte Forester.

Peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his broken hearted family. Pre deceased by his parents Thomas and Mary, his brothers Fr. Martin, Fr. Tim of the Holy Ghost Missionaries, Bill and his sister Kit. Deeply regretted by his loving and heartbroken wife Ann (nee Moloney) and his children Gerard, Yvonne, David, Eoghan, Ann Marie, Michael and Claire, his 20 adoring grandchildren, his sister Mary, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces and nephew, his neighbours and many life long friends.

Reposing at his home (R32XA72) from 3pm Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Feargal's Church, Camross for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning. Those attending the funeral are requested to wear face masks and refrain from handshaking. The mass can be viewed on the link below

https://www.facebook.com/Camross-Community-Pastoral-Council-109959173961930/

Michael Gillick - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Monday, February 14 of Michael (Mick) Gillick of Monkstown, Dublin and Ballickmoyler.

Ex. Blackrock RFC. Peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Son of the late Paddy and Eileen, father of Paul, Gary and Darragh. Brother of Jim, Pat, Phil and the late Tom (TJ). Sadly missed by his sons, brothers, sisters-in-law Sheila and Rosarii, nieces and nephews and all relatives and friends.

Mick will repose at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (R14 TX26) from 8.30am on Sunday morning (February 20th) until removal at 9.30am, arriving at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sherry Shiel - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, February 8 of Sherry Shiel of Ballaghmore, Stradbally.

Peacefully, in the company of her family and friends. Sadly missed by her loving family husband Paul, sons Ryan and Tom, relatives and friends.

Sherry will be Reposing in the Presentation Chapel, Stradbally on Friday evening 18th of February from 6pm to 9pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 19th at 10am in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally R32WRH9. Cremation to follow in Newlands Cross Cremetorium, Dublin at 1pm. Sherry cremation service will be live streamed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Current covid restrictions apply. Mask wearing in church and crematorium please. No flowers please.

The Shiel family would like to thank you for your Co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive and difficult time. Sherry's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.whelehanfunerals.com/sherry