Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, February 20, 2022

Elizabeth Costello - Portarlington and Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, February 19 of Elizabeth (Betty) Costello (née Flood) of St Patrick's Tce, Portarlington, and formerly of Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael Costello, her brother Tom and sister Maureen. She is sadly missed by her loving children Conleth, Maureen, Lisa and their partners Chris, Jay and Noel, along with her dear sister Kathleen. She will live on in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored her Michael and his partner Mikaela, Jeff, Mark and his partner Rachel, David and his partner Shona, Joseph, Kayden Alesha, Sophia, Kersti, Tadhg, Finley and Cillian. Betty is also fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Rosheen Phelan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, February 17 of Rosheen (Roxy) Phelan of Rathmoyle Road, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully at home in the presence of her family after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her cherished aunt Val. Roxy is deeply regretted by her loving and hearthbroken husband and soulmate Jason, her loving and amazing sons Cathal and Setanta, her loving sister Victoria and partner Lori, ever caring father-in-law Ger, mother-in-law Anne, brothers-in-law Aaron and Mark, sisters-in-law Debbie and Nicole and nephew Charlie, all extended relatives and especially her ever supporting and wonderful circle of friends and neighbours and the special people she met on her journey who loved and cared for Roxy.

A public reposal will take place in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Sunday at 6pm. Recital of the Rosary at 7pm. Removal from her residence on Monday at 11.40 am to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium for 2.20pm Service.

Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/.webcam

Gerard P. Fleming - Cork and Laois

The death took place on Thursday, February 17 of Gerard P. (Gerry) Fleming of Hettyfield, Douglas, Cork and Laois



Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the staff at Ballincollig Community Nursing Unit. Dearly loved husband of Lucy (née O’Sullivan) and much loved father of Grace, Stephen and Joyce and loving brother of Carmel, Cecilia and the late Denise.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sisters, sons-in-law Timothy and Eamon, grandchildren Ben, Zoe and Sam, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road, of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd: On Sunday (February 20th) from 3pm to 4pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday (February 21st) in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ballinlough which can be viewed on https://ballinloughparishcork.ie/live-stream/

Funeral afterwards to St. John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea.

Breda Thompson - Ballyfin

The death took place on Wednesday, February 16 of Breda Thompson (née Mooney) of Ballylusk, Ballyfin.



Predeceased by her loving husband Gerry, her parents Dan and Bride Mooney, brothers John, Joe and Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Maura O’Rourke, Mountrath, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Moloneys Funeral Home Mountmellick on Saturday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral prayers at Moloney's Funeral Home on Sunday morning at 11.30am. Removal at 12 noon to St.Fintans Church Ballyfin for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after in St.Fintans adjoining cemetery.



Breda’s mass will be streamed live on Ballyfinparish.ie

Michael Gillick - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Monday, February 14 of Michael (Mick) Gillick of Monkstown, Dublin and Ballickmoyler.

Ex. Blackrock RFC. Peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Son of the late Paddy and Eileen, father of Paul, Gary and Darragh. Brother of Jim, Pat, Phil and the late Tom (TJ). Sadly missed by his sons, brothers, sisters-in-law Sheila and Rosarii, nieces and nephews and all relatives and friends.

Mick will repose at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (R14 TX26) from 8.30am on Sunday morning (February 20th) until removal at 9.30am, arriving at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.