Death Notices for Laois - Monday, February 21, 2022

Br. Michael Mackey - Castletown

The death took place on Sunday, February 20 of Br. Michael Mackey of De La Salle Brothers, Castletown, and late of Graigueswood, Freshford, Co. Kilkenny.

Predeceased by his parents William and Margaret, brothers Thomas, Nicholas Pat, John, Richie, Bill, sisters Catherine and Julia. Greatly missed by his sister Margaret in Drakelands Nursing Home, Kilkenny, his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, friends, past pupils and especially by his confreres in religion and the staff of Miguel House Castletown.

Funeral Mass will take place this Wednesday (Feb. 23rd.) at 2pm in The Pastoral Centre Chapel, Castletown, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Current Covid 19 restrictions apply.

The De La Salle Brothers and their associates would like to thank you for your prayers and support at this sad and difficult time.

Lillian Cruickshank - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, February 19 of Lillian Cruickshank of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally.



Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Kathleen Kearney - Ballybrittas

The death has has taken place of Kathleen (Kit) Kearney (née Lawlor) of Ballybrittas, and formerly of Woodbrook, Portarlington.

Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving family Tim, Anne, Noel, Mary, Kathleen, Deirdre and James, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Monday evening from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 11:30am arriving St John's Church, Killenard, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the Covid 19 regulations, please wear face masks and no handshaking while attending the funeral.

Loretta Woodgate - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, February 19 of Loretta Woodgate (née Hyland) of Ballyfruit, Headford, Co. Galway and formerly of Clonaslee.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Galway, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Peter, her sister Eileen and brothers Michael (Meal) and Ollie. Sadly missed by her sister Mary Jo. son Sean and daughters Fenella and Louise, her daughter in law Sharon, sons in law Martin and Jimmy, nieces, nephews and most cherished grandchildren David, Owen, Niamh, Fergal, Sinead, Stephen, Declan, Ryan, Jamie, Rachel and Suzanne, her extended family friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Louise, Ballyfruit, Headford (H91A9CK) on Tuesday, 22nd Febuary, from 5pm-8pm. Requiem Mass at St Mary's Church, Headford, at 12pm on Wednesday, 23rd Febuary, followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 3pm (V14PV30). Mass will be streamed live on www.churchtv.ie/headford and the Headford Parish Facebook page.

In the interest of safety, please adhere to HSE Covid guidelines.

Elizabeth Costello - Portarlington and Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, February 19 of Elizabeth (Betty) Costello (née Flood) of St Patrick's Tce, Portarlington, and formerly of Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael Costello, her brother Tom and sister Maureen. She is sadly missed by her loving children Conleth, Maureen, Lisa and their partners Chris, Jay and Noel, along with her dear sister Kathleen. She will live on in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored her Michael and his partner Mikaela, Jeff, Mark and his partner Rachel, David and his partner Shona, Joseph, Kayden Alesha, Sophia, Kersti, Tadhg, Finley and Cillian. Betty is also fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9:40am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Betty's Requiem Mass will be streamed live https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington.

Due to the Covid 19 regulations please wear facemasks and no handshaking at the funeral.