Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Maura Loughlin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, February 21 of Maura Loughlin (née Keenan) of St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at St James' Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her son Paul and granddaughter Ciara. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons John, Ken and Alan, daughter Yvonne, grandchildren, daughters in law, son in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, February 24th, from 4pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetary, Portlaoise. May be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/.

The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.



Tommy McDonald - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, February 21 of Tommy McDonald of Kyle, Stradbally.



Predeceased by his wife Nan. Deeply regretted by his loving family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, 22nd February, from 4pm. (Please wear face masks and adhere to social distancing). Removal at 7pm on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Michael's Church, Timahoe, for prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will be held at 11am on Thursday morning, 24th February. Burial afterwards in Timahoe Cemetery.

Br. Michael Mackey - Castletown

The death took place on Sunday, February 20 of Br. Michael Mackey of De La Salle Brothers, Castletown, and late of Graigueswood, Freshford, Co. Kilkenny.

Predeceased by his parents William and Margaret, brothers Thomas, Nicholas Pat, John, Richie, Bill, sisters Catherine and Julia. Greatly missed by his sister Margaret in Drakelands Nursing Home, Kilkenny, his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, friends, past pupils and especially by his confreres in religion and the staff of Miguel House Castletown.

Funeral Mass will take place this Wednesday (Feb. 23rd.) at 2pm in The Pastoral Centre Chapel, Castletown, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Current Covid 19 restrictions apply.

The De La Salle Brothers and their associates would like to thank you for your prayers and support at this sad and difficult time.

Lillian Cruickshank - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, February 19 of Lillian Cruickshank of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally.



Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Kathleen Kearney - Ballybrittas

The death has has taken place of Kathleen (Kit) Kearney (née Lawlor) of Ballybrittas, and formerly of Woodbrook, Portarlington.

Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving family Tim, Anne, Noel, Mary, Kathleen, Deirdre and James, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Monday evening from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 11:30am arriving St John's Church, Killenard, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the Covid 19 regulations, please wear face masks and no handshaking while attending the funeral.

Loretta Woodgate - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, February 19 of Loretta Woodgate (née Hyland) of Ballyfruit, Headford, Co. Galway and formerly of Clonaslee.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Galway, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Peter, her sister Eileen and brothers Michael (Meal) and Ollie. Sadly missed by her sister Mary Jo. son Sean and daughters Fenella and Louise, her daughter in law Sharon, sons in law Martin and Jimmy, nieces, nephews and most cherished grandchildren David, Owen, Niamh, Fergal, Sinead, Stephen, Declan, Ryan, Jamie, Rachel and Suzanne, her extended family friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Louise, Ballyfruit, Headford (H91A9CK) on Tuesday, 22nd Febuary, from 5pm-8pm. Requiem Mass at St Mary's Church, Headford, at 12pm on Wednesday, 23rd Febuary, followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 3pm (V14PV30). Mass will be streamed live on www.churchtv.ie/headford and the Headford Parish Facebook page.

In the interest of safety, please adhere to HSE Covid guidelines.

Elizabeth Costello - Portarlington and Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, February 19 of Elizabeth (Betty) Costello (née Flood) of St Patrick's Tce, Portarlington, and formerly of Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael Costello, her brother Tom and sister Maureen. She is sadly missed by her loving children Conleth, Maureen, Lisa and their partners Chris, Jay and Noel, along with her dear sister Kathleen. She will live on in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored her Michael and his partner Mikaela, Jeff, Mark and his partner Rachel, David and his partner Shona, Joseph, Kayden Alesha, Sophia, Kersti, Tadhg, Finley and Cillian. Betty is also fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9:40am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Betty's Requiem Mass will be streamed live https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington.

Due to the Covid 19 regulations please wear facemasks and no handshaking at the funeral.