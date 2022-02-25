Death Notices for Laois - Friday, February 25, 2022

Dermot Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, February 24 of Dermot Dunne of Breffni, The Commons, Mountmellick.



Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his loving parents Tom and Sarah and his dear sister Florence and her husband Patrick Ruddy, Dromard, Co. Cavan. Deeply regretted by his brother Ken (Portarlington) and sister-in-law Breda, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Michael McKenna - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Wednesday, February 23 of Michael McKenna of Ballybrittas, Naas and Shinrone.



Suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Beloved husband of Marie, much loved dad of Joanne, Gráinne and Kerrie and devoted grandad of Ava, Sarah, Evie and Lucy. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving family sons-in-law John, Niall and Richard, brother Joe, sisters Margaret and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington (eircode R32 X5XV) on Friday evening from 3pm until 5pm. Requiem Mass in St Paul's Church, Emo, County Laois (eircode R32RY16) on Saturday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Emo.

Please adhere to Covid 19 regulations regarding wearing of facemasks and handshaking while attending the funeral.



William Seale - Ballyfin

The death took place on Wednesday, February 23 of William Seale of Clonagown, Ballyfin.



After a long illness borne bravely, in the tender care of the owners and staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his sister Catherine, brother Peter, his aunt Chris, nephew, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Keegan’s Funeral Home, 1 Dublin Road, Portlaoise from 6pm to 7pm on Friday, 25th February. Removal on Saturday morning arriving at St. Fintan’s Church, Ballyfin for 11am Mass and burial immediately afterwards in the New Cemetery, Ballyfin.

The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

John Joe Maher - Clonad and Ballyroan

The death took place on Tuesday, February 22 of John Joe Maher of Clonad and formerly of Chapel Street, Ballyroan.

In the care of his daughter Mary at home. Peacefully after a short illness. Dearly beloved dad to Mary son-in-law John and granddaughter Eimear. Predeceased by his wife Eileen and sister Breda (McGrath), Newtown, Ballyroan .Deeply regretted by Mary, John, Eimear, niece Marie and sister-in-law Teresa.

Reposing in St. Fintan's Church, Raheen from 3pm to 5pm on Thursday with rosary at 5pm. Funeral Mass in St. Fintan's Church, Raheen on Friday at 12 noon followed by interment in St. Fintan's Cemetery. Those attending the funeral are kindly asked to wear a face mask and refrain from shaking hands.

Kevin O'Neill - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, February 21 of Kevin O'Neill of Kilnacourt Woods, Portarlington.

Deeply regretted by his loving partner Alison, family Fintan, Johnaton, Marian, Christopher, Casey, Jessie and Karlymae, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 4pm (for family and close friends) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 9am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions please wear facemasks and no handshaking while attending the funeral.

Kevin's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Maura Loughlin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, February 21 of Maura Loughlin (née Keenan) of St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at St James' Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her son Paul and granddaughter Ciara. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons John, Ken and Alan, daughter Yvonne, grandchildren, daughters in law, son in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, February 24th, from 4pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetary, Portlaoise. May be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/.

The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.