Search

01 Mar 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Reporter:

Express Reporter

01 Mar 2022 11:07 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Fiona Donagher - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, March 1 of Fiona Donagher (née Carroll) of Bishopswood Road, Portarlington. 

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Funeral Arrangements later. 

Nancy Moloney - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, February 28 of Nancy Moloney (née Bradley) of Shannon Road, Mountrath and formerly Ballymckeogh, Newport, Co. Tipperary. 

In the tender loving care of matron and staff at St. Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath this Tuesday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in Rockvale Newport Cemetery, (arriving at 1.15p.m. approx).

Nancy's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountrathparish.ie

Christopher O'Neill - Mountmelllick

The death took place on Monday, February 28 of Christopher (Christy) (Gick) O'Neill of St. Joseph's Terrace, Mountmellick, and late of Lakeside Park, Newbridge and The Curragh Camp, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully, at Portlaoise Hospital. Sadly missed by his children Fergal, Shane and Eimear, grandchildren Jack and Nevaeh, sisters Kathleen, Helen, Anna, brother Paddy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, especially his niece Joanna, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Margaret Foyle - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, February 26 of Margaret Foyle of Clonterry, Mountmellick. 

Peacefully, in her 88th year, in St Vincent's Nursing Home Mountmellick. Beloved wife of the late Tom Foyle. She will be sadly missed by her sons, James, Patrick and Thomas, together with their spouses, her grandchildren, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Monday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7:30. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Margaret's Funeral Mass can be lived streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/

Patrick Whelan - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, February 26 of Patrick (Paddy) Whelan of Corrig, Portarlington and formerly of Kingswood, Dublin 24.

Unexpectedly at his residence. Predeceased by his loving daughter Debbie and adoring grandchildren Trevor and Killian. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget, daughters Katrina and Caroline, sons-in-law Troy and Steven, grandchildren Rebecca, Adam, Bradley and Ben, sister Joan, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington (eircode R32 X5XV) on Wednesday from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9:30am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery, Dublin.

 Patrick's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media