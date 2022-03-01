Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Fiona Donagher - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, March 1 of Fiona Donagher (née Carroll) of Bishopswood Road, Portarlington.



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Nancy Moloney - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, February 28 of Nancy Moloney (née Bradley) of Shannon Road, Mountrath and formerly Ballymckeogh, Newport, Co. Tipperary.

In the tender loving care of matron and staff at St. Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath this Tuesday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in Rockvale Newport Cemetery, (arriving at 1.15p.m. approx).

Nancy's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountrathparish.ie

Christopher O'Neill - Mountmelllick

The death took place on Monday, February 28 of Christopher (Christy) (Gick) O'Neill of St. Joseph's Terrace, Mountmellick, and late of Lakeside Park, Newbridge and The Curragh Camp, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully, at Portlaoise Hospital. Sadly missed by his children Fergal, Shane and Eimear, grandchildren Jack and Nevaeh, sisters Kathleen, Helen, Anna, brother Paddy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, especially his niece Joanna, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Margaret Foyle - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, February 26 of Margaret Foyle of Clonterry, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, in her 88th year, in St Vincent's Nursing Home Mountmellick. Beloved wife of the late Tom Foyle. She will be sadly missed by her sons, James, Patrick and Thomas, together with their spouses, her grandchildren, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Monday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7:30. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Margaret's Funeral Mass can be lived streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/

Patrick Whelan - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, February 26 of Patrick (Paddy) Whelan of Corrig, Portarlington and formerly of Kingswood, Dublin 24.

Unexpectedly at his residence. Predeceased by his loving daughter Debbie and adoring grandchildren Trevor and Killian. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget, daughters Katrina and Caroline, sons-in-law Troy and Steven, grandchildren Rebecca, Adam, Bradley and Ben, sister Joan, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington (eircode R32 X5XV) on Wednesday from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9:30am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery, Dublin.

Patrick's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington