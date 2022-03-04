Deaths in Laois - Friday, March 4, 2022

Fr. John Delaney - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, March 2 of Reverend Father John Delaney of Coon, Kilkenny and formerly of Templequain, Rathdowney.

Died peacefully in the wonderful care of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge.

Beloved son of the late Patrick and Margaret, and dear brother of Mary, Paddy, Joe, the late Bill, Breda, Margaret, Anna, and Agnes. Sadly missed by his loving family, his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, his great-grandnephew, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bishop Nulty and the clergy of the Diocese of Ossory, his friends in the Divine Mercy, his relatives and kind neighbours, and his many friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, on Friday, March 4th, from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Brigid's Church, Coon on Friday at 8pm with reposal in the Church from 3pm until 7pm on Saturday. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 3pm, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Whelan - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, March 2 of Margaret (Rita) Whelan (née Flanagan) of Corrigeen, Stradbally.



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Margaret (Rita) beloved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved mother to Anne, Seamus, and Ray. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Predeceased by her brothers Eamonn, Mick, Jim, and Tom, and son in law Liam. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Joe, sisters Minnie, and Cathy, daughters in law, Catherine and Samantha, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Thursday evening, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday evening to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, The Heath at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 10am on Saturday morning followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Mass may be viewed on webcam https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/the-heath-webcam/.

Billy Gorman - Ballinakill

The death took place on Wednesday, March 2 of Billy Gorman of Monaclear, Ballinakill, and Kilkenny City.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, sons Shane, Eoin and Darragh, daughter Niamh, brothers and sister, son in law, daughter in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rosary at 8pm on Friday night at his residence. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St.Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 11am which can be viewed on the link ballinakillknockparish.com

Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery. House Private on Saturday morning, please.

Michael Kelly - Ballyfin

The death took place on Tuesday, March 1 of Michael Kelly of Clonagown, Ballyfin.



In the loving care of the staff of the ICU Unit Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Beloved son of the late William and Margaret. Predeceased by his sister Lilly (Clonagown), brother Sean (Arklow), sister-in-law Maura Kelly (Mountrath), brother-in-law Sean Phelan (Pike-of-Rushall). Deeply regretted by his brothers Liam (Mountrath), Denis (Ballyhuppahaun) sisters Carmel Phelan (Pike-of-Rushall), Dolores O Neill (Clonagown), sisters-in-law Mary and Bernie, brother-in-law Cathal O'Neill, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing in the home of his nephew Liam Kelly, Clonagown, (Eircode R32VY61) on Thursday from 2pm until 5pm. Family time thereafter. Removal on Thursday at 7pm to St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Ballyfin.

Michael's Mass can be viewed on http://mountrathparish.ie/ballyfin-webcam/

Joseph Quinn - Castletown

The death took place on Tuesday, March 1 of Joseph (Joe) Quinn of Gurteen, Castlecomer, Kilkenny and late of Old Borris, Castletown, Mountrath.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and Staff of Castlecomer District Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Bridie, brother Tom and aunt Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Jack, Andy & Leo, Sister Maura, Mena, Esther and Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home Castlecomer (R95PD82) from 4pm on Thursday concluding with rosary and vigil prayers at 8pm.

Funeral Cortege will arrive at the Church of The Sacred Heart Moneenroe for requiem Mass at 11am on Friday. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clogh, in the family grave.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Clogh Parish Webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Fiona Donagher - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, March 1 of Fiona Donagher (née Carroll) of Bishopswood Road, Portarlington.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Niall, sons Adrian and Shane and their partners Rebecca and Bruna, mammy Marie, daddy Andy, sisters Frances and Margaret, Brothers David, John and Stephen, father-in-law Georgey, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, beloved grand-nephew Fionn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, extended family and many friends.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday and Thursday from 2pm with Rosary on both evenings at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Fiona's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington