Death Notices for Laois - Saturday, March 5, 2022

Rachel Frances Gee - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, March 4 of Rachel Frances Gee (née Kenny) of Patrick Street, Portarlington.



Rachel died surrounded by her loving family while in the wonderful care of the staff of the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by her brother Robert. Sadly missed by her loving husband Sam, beloved daughter Sarah, sister May, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday afternoon from 3pm until 6pm. Removal on Monday afternoon at 2:30pm (travelling via Foxcroft Street and Main Street) arriving St Paul's Church for Service at 3pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Alice Lalor - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, March 4 of Alice Lalor of Boley, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family. Cherished mother of Francis (Boley) and Christina (Lally) UK. Predeceased by her parents Daniel and Alice, sisters Kathleen Wall (Boley), Teresa Cleere (Garryduff Clough), Brigid Dunne (Woodbrook Mountrath), and brother Paddy (Boley). Deeply regretted by her son Francis, daughter Christina, daughter-in-law Martha, sisters Anne Kirwan, (Boley) and Mary Bergin (Rathmakelly Ballacolla), brothers Tom, (Portlaoise Rd. Mountrath) and Donal, (Boley),grandchildren Francis Jnr. Matthew and James, sister-in-law Peg, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Public reposal on Sunday in St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe from 6pm. with Prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe on Monday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Shanahoe Cemetery.

Sr. M. Dorothy Kealy - Crettyard

The death took place on Friday, March 4 of Sr. M. Dorothy Kealy of Sisters of Mercy, Eblana Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and formerly of Crettyard.

Predeceased by her parents John and Anne, brothers Patrick, Thomas, Jim and Michael, her sisters, Sr. M. Brigid (St. Leo’s, Carlow), Margaret, Kathleen and Bridie. Deeply regretted by her dear sister Sr. Hilda, her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, her Mercy Community and a large circle of friends.

Sr. Dorothy’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday (7th March) in St. Joseph’s Parish Church, Glasthule at 11.30am and can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/glasthule followed by burial in the Community Cemetery, Inchicore.

Fr. John Delaney - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, March 2 of Reverend Father John Delaney of Coon, Kilkenny and formerly of Templequain, Rathdowney.

Died peacefully in the wonderful care of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge.

Beloved son of the late Patrick and Margaret, and dear brother of Mary, Paddy, Joe, the late Bill, Breda, Margaret, Anna, and Agnes. Sadly missed by his loving family, his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, his great-grandnephew, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bishop Nulty and the clergy of the Diocese of Ossory, his friends in the Divine Mercy, his relatives and kind neighbours, and his many friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, on Friday, March 4th, from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Brigid's Church, Coon on Friday at 8pm with reposal in the Church from 3pm until 7pm on Saturday. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 3pm, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Whelan - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, March 2 of Margaret (Rita) Whelan (née Flanagan) of Corrigeen, Stradbally.



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Margaret (Rita) beloved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved mother to Anne, Seamus, and Ray. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Predeceased by her brothers Eamonn, Mick, Jim, and Tom, and son in law Liam. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Joe, sisters Minnie, and Cathy, daughters in law, Catherine and Samantha, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Thursday evening, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday evening to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, The Heath at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 10am on Saturday morning followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Mass may be viewed on webcam https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/the-heath-webcam/.

Billy Gorman - Ballinakill

The death took place on Wednesday, March 2 of Billy Gorman of Monaclear, Ballinakill, and Kilkenny City.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, sons Shane, Eoin and Darragh, daughter Niamh, brothers and sister, son in law, daughter in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rosary at 8pm on Friday night at his residence. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St.Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 11am which can be viewed on the link ballinakillknockparish.com

Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery. House Private on Saturday morning, please.